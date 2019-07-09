FIFA 20: 13 New Icons who desperately need to be added to Ultimate Team

FIFA 20 is rapidly approaching and we'll have plenty

of information on FIFA 20 icons, Ultimate Team, player ratings, upgrades, downgrades and much more. FIFA 20 will see more icons added to the roster and

it's always exciting to see who will make the cut.

One of the greatest additions to FIFA has been the inclusion of icons, the famous players from the past.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Gameplay Details: FIFA Street, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Pro Clubs Info, Career Mode Details And More

Previously these players were called 'legends' from FIFA 14-17, but were changed to icons in FIFA 18. The difference with icons is that each player gets three versions with their own ratings from different periods in their career.

Let’s explore 10 icons that we would like to see be added to FIFA 20.

Ferenc Puskas (OVR 95-91-88)

You know someone’s a great goal scorer if FIFA’s official prize for the best goal of the year is named after him. Ferenc Puskas is one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen, with the Hungarian scoring over 700 career goals, and that was back on the dodgy pitches in the 40s, 50s & 60s.

Puskas can go up against Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and the Brazilian Ronaldo as Real Madrid’s greatest ever forward, scoring 242 goals in 262 games for the club.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Gameplay Details: FIFA Street, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Pro Clubs Info, Career Mode Details And More

Bizarrely, he also switched international allegiance from Hungary to Spain during his time with Los Blancos, so two of his Ultimate Team cards could hold the Spanish flag.

Just 5’7” tall, it would be great to see a short, stocky forward go up against the aerial threats of the Ronaldos on Ultimate Team.

Samuel Eto’o (OVR 94-90-87)

Samuel Eto’o was one of the most complete strikers in the

game.

The Cameroonian’s successful stint at Mallorca awarded him a £24 million transfer to Barcelona, where he scored 108 goals in 144 appearances.

He was part of a formidable generation that saw him headline a trio, alongside Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, that scored 100 goals between them.

On the international stage, he is the all-time leading goalscorer for his national team and in the African Cup of Nations; a competition he won twice.

Oliver Kahn (OVR 93-90-88)

Oliver Kahn became the foundation of one of the most dominant teams in Bundesliga history.

In the 14 years he was at Bayern Munich, he kept 247 clean sheets. Domestically, he won eight league titles and six league cups; he also won both European trophies.

Individually, he won multiple awards for his performances - most notably he received the UEFA Best European Goalkeeper award four times in a row and the Golden Ball; the only goalkeeper in World Cup history to do so.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Gameplay Details: FIFA Street, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Pro Clubs Info, Career Mode Details And More

Icon goalkeepers are in short supply and Oliver Kahn would be a great addition to FIFA 20.

Alfredo Di Stefano (OVR 93-90-86)

Alfredo Di Stefano linked up brilliantly with Ferenc Puskas at Real Madrid, with the pair firing the Spanish heavyweights to four league titles on the bounce between 1960-64.

The Argentine Di Stefano also went on to play for Colombia and then Spain, playing only six times for his home country before netting 23 times in 31 for La Roja. For Real, Di Stefano scored over 300 goals in 396 matches, taking eight league titles and five European Cups.

You can never have too many striking options on Ultimate Team, and Di Stefano would be a clinical but slightly cheaper option to the heavyweights on the game.

READ MORE: Real Madrid FIFA 20 ratings predictions

Nemanja Vidic (OVR 93-90-86)

Potentially one of the greatest centre backs of all time,

Nemanja Vidic is regarded by many as an inspiration when it comes to defending.

After establishing himself as part of the 'Famous Four', which was a name given to the Serbian National team's defence after conceding only one goal in the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, he was awarded with a £7 million move to Manchester United.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Gameplay Details: FIFA Street, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Pro Clubs Info, Career Mode Details And More

From here the rest is history, Vidic went on to win multiple

honours with the club. In particular, he won three consecutive Premier League

titles, the UEFA Champions League and was named in the PFA Team of the Year

three times in a row. He also won the Premier League Player of the Season

twice, one of which came in the 2008/9 season where United went 14 games

without conceding a goal; an all time record.

Andrea Pirlo (OVR 92-89-86)

Andrea Pirlo, an attacking midfielder turned deep-lying playmaker, will always be well known for his incredible technique and incredible vision.

The Italian had a long career, which didn't start out

ideally, but saw him excel at both AC Milan and Juventus in his new role. He

won everything he could win at Milan, on more than one occasion, before leaving

for Juventus. Juventus had not won a trophy since 2003 before his arrival, they

went on to win four league titles in a row.

The 2006 world cup winner is thought highly amongst his

peers and will forever remain a legend of the game.

Didier Drogba (OVR 92-89-86)

Didier Drogba was a striker that was feared by defenders around the world for his strength and ability to score at any moment.

The Ivory Coast legend made his name at Chelsea, after moving from Marseille for £24 million. Although it was unknown upon his arrival whether he would make an impact in the Premier League, there was no doubt about the impression he left.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Chelsea ratings predictions

He scored 104 goals for the Blues and won every major honour available, including the UEFA Champions League. His international presence still stands, as Ivory Coast's all-time leading goalscorer and a two-time African player of the year.

His ability to perform on the big stage made him the ultimate big game player and his record in cup finals is unmatched.

Philipp Lahm (OVR 92-89-86)

Philipp Lahm is one of the best defenders to play the game, his well-rounded ability is why he was able to stay on top for such a long time.

The 'magic dwarf’ was a versatile player that could attack, defend and play on both sides of the pitch. Despite being a full back by trade, he was often deployed as a defensive midfielder due to his great technique. Lahm won eight Bundesliga titles, five of which he won in a row, as well as multiple domestic trophies; including a World Cup winner's medal.

If there was one thing you could count on at the end of

FIFA, it was Lahm to get a Team of the Season card; it's time for him to return

in FIFA 20.

Xavi (OVR 91-88-86)

Xavi was the embodiment of the tiki-taka style of play and is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time.

In his career he won 31 trophies for Barcelona and Spain,

making him one of the most decorated Spanish players of all time. In his club

career at Barcelona, where he played for 17 years, he achieved eight La Liga

titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. For Spain, he was able to win the

World Cup and two European Championships.

This humble and brilliant playmaker will live on as an icon

of the game.

Francesco Totti (OVR 91-88-86)

Francesco Totti personifies everything that it means to be a club hero, he is still known as ‘The King of Rome’.

Well known for his brilliant attacking instinct, Totti

contributed with both goals and assists. Totti's career started and ended at

Roma where he won the Serie A, two Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa

Italiana titles; not forgetting his World Cup winners medal in 2006. During his

career, he scored 250 goals in the Italian league, which makes him the second

highest scorer of all time.

Il Gladiatore is a legend of the game in Italy, who won many individual awards, and his legacy deserves to be immortalised in FIFA 20.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Rating Downgrades For FIFA's Biggest Players

Kaka (OVR 91-88-85)

One of the greatest players of his generation, although we only saw his ability peak for a short period of time.

Despite being a talented player, Milan didn't necessarily

deliver the accolades he deserved; only winning the league title and UEFA

Champions League once. Nevertheless, he still scored 70 goals in 193

appearances as an attacking midfielder. His pace, creative passing and goal

scoring ability saw him win a number of awards including FIFA World Player of

the Year and the Ballon d'Or.

Watching Kaka in his prime was mesmerising and something

that will never be forgotten.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Rating Upgrades For The Biggest Players In FIFA

Nicolas Anelka (OVR 89-87-85)

When a team needed a goalscorer, Nicolas Anelka was the man to call.

The Frenchman’s career saw him play for thirteen clubs in total, but three periods in his career stood out; Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. At Arsenal, he won two major trophies and during the 1998/99 season he scored 17 goals; he was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

He went on to Manchester City from here, where he scored 30 goals in the first two seasons. When he moved to Chelsea, he won 3 major trophies and the golden boot award. On the international stage, he won the UEFA European Championship in 2000.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Rating Downgrades For FIFA's Biggest Players

Anelka’s ability to both score and assist is something that

made him a memorable addition to the Premier League for so many years.

Eric Abidal (OVR 88-86-85)

With limited left back options on Ultimate Team, it would make perfect sense to bring Eric Abidal into the fray. The Frenchman also adds some crucial height at 6'1" for those back-post headers.

The defender made his name at Lyon, winning the title every

year for the three seasons he was at the club. That earned him a switch to

Barcelona, where he formed a solid back four with Dani Alves, Carles Puyol and

Gerard Pique. He would go on to win four La Liga titles and two Champions

League titles, lifting the trophy for the second European win after beating and

18-month battle with cancer.

On the international scene, Abidal picked up 67 caps for France and came close to international honours in 2006, playing the full 120 minutes in the World Cup final loss to Italy, scoring his penalty in the shootout.

READ MORE: All you need to know about FIFA 20 Ultimate Team