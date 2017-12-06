FIFA 18 Wonderkids: All the best Dutch players to sign in Career Mode

With the Netherlands failing to qualify for a second successive tournament, they have decided to turn to youth in order to build a platform for further World Cup and European Championship campaigns. There has never been any doubting the ability of the Dutch, so who can be next to lead the charge for the national team for the years ahead? We look at the best Dutch wonderkids you can sign on FIFA 18 Career Mode?
How to choose the best wonderkid for FIFA 18 Career Mode
We are looking at the best Dutch wonderkids on FIFA 18. These are players aged 23 and below, have an overall rating of 70 and above and the potential to hit at least 80 on Career Mode. They are exciting players now, but have the potential to be some of the world’s best.
A player can outgrow their potential on Career Mode, but they must be playing exceptionally well for an extended period of time. These youngsters will not come cheap given their superb potentials, however in moving early for them you can save yourself £20 million or more later down the line. Our top 10 has been complied by looking at player stats, potential and age.
A full list of ALL the Dutch wonderkids is at the bottom of this page.
Memphis Depay (OVR 79 – POT 84)
Age: 23
Positions: LW, LM
Club: Olympique Lyonnais
Work rate: High/Medium
Best attributes: 89 acceleration, 88 shot power, 87 sprint speed
Cost: £29.5 million (release clause)
Wage: £63,000 a week
Memphis Depay looks like a completely different player to the one we saw at Manchester United, with the 23-year-old left winger or midfielder enjoying his football again at Olympique Lyonnais. The Dutch international’s ten goals are already more than he ever managed at Old Trafford, helping Lyon to third in the Ligue 1 table.
Depay has a harsh 79 rating on FIFA 18, but still holds impressive stats of 89 acceleration, 88 shot power and 87 sprint speed. With a potential of 84, Depay will become one of the best left wingers in the world, and he can be yours for a reasonable price of £29.5 million and wages of £63,000 a week.
Rick Karsdorp (OVR 78 – POT 84)
Age: 22
Positions: RB
Club: Roma
Work rate: High/Medium
Best attributes: 89 stamina, 87 sprint speed, 86 acceleration
Cost: £20.1 million (release clause)
Wage: £42,000 a week
Part of Feyenoord’s Eredivisie winning side last season, Rick Karsdorp moved to Italian giants Roma off the back of that success. The 22-year-old has had to be patient for his opportunity though, playing just once, but expect him to be firmly in the fold for the second half to the season.
The right back has a 78 overall on FIFA 18, but his 84 potential would put him on the same level as best in the game, Dani Alves and Dani Carvajal. 89 stamina, 87 sprint speed and 86 acceleration are superb stats, which can be yours for £20.1 million and £42,000 a week wages, but you will need to wait until January to make a move for Karsdorp.
Kenny Tete (OVR 78 – POT 83)
Age: 21
Positions: RB
Club: Olympique Lyonnais
Work rate: High/High
Best attributes: 86 sliding tackle, 82 standing tackle, 81 marking
Cost: £20 million (release clause)
Wage: £38,000 a week
Another right back, Kenny Tete also made the move out of Holland in the summer, joining Lyon from Dutch heavyweights Ajax. The 21-year-old was part of the side that got to the Europa League final with Ajax last season, earning him a £3.5 million move to Lyon.
Tete has 86 sliding tackle, 82 standing tackle and 81 marking in the game, giving him a 78 overall. Tete’s 83 potential will cost you £20 million with £38,000 a week wages.
Tonny Vilhena (OVR 78 – POT 82)
Age: 22
Positions: CM, CAM
Club: Feyenoord
Work rate: Medium/High
Best attributes: 85 stamina, 85 balance, 84 aggression
Cost: £17.5 million (release clause)
Wage: £15,000 a week
Tonny Vilhena has stayed true to Feyenoord and the 22-year-old’s performances over the past year or so have seen him called into the Dutch squad. With close to 200 appearances for Rotterdam based Feyenoord, central or attacking midfielder Vilhena has immense experience for a man of his age.
With a high defensive work rate, you can be sure that Vilhena will not stray too far out of position, and with attributes of 85 stamina, 85 balance and 84 aggression, he can play the midfield enforcer role for your side. For £17.5 million and £15,000 a week wages you can get his 78 overall and 82 potential.
Wesley Hoedt (OVR 77 – POT 83)
Age: 23
Positions: CB
Club: Southampton
Work rate: Medium/High
Best attributes: 78 marking, 78 heading accuracy, 78 interceptions
Cost: £19.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £54,000 a week
After impressing at AZ Alkmaar two and half years ago, the centre back moved to Italian side Lazio, and after a strong opening two seasons it was a surprise he left Rome for Premier League side Southampton. The defender has been used regularly on the South Coast, and with so much uncertainty around the future of fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk (OVR 83), expect Hoedt to become a prominent feature in the Saints defence.
You will need to wait until January to get hold of Hoedt in Career Mode, where he will cost £19.4 million with wages of £54,000 a week. 78 marking, 78 heading accuracy and 78 interceptions give him a 77 overall rating, which can rise to an 83 potential.
Terence Kongolo (OVR 77 – POT 82)
Age: 23
Positions: LB, CB
Club: AS Monaco
Work rate: Medium/High
Best attributes: 86 jumping, 84 sliding tackle, 82 standing tackle
Cost: £17.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £25,000 a week
Another player to move on from Feyenoord in the summer, Terence Kongolo has joined French champions Monaco as part of their mini squad overhaul. The left back or centre back was brought in to soften the blow of the departing Benjamin Mendy (OVR 78), with Dutch international costing £13 million.
The defensive-minded full back offers 86 jumping, 84 sliding tackle and 82 standing tackle on this year’s FIFA, giving him an overall of 77. In January you can snap Kongolo up for £17.4 million and £25,000 a week wages, a decent price for his 82 potential.
Vincent Janssen (OVR 77 – POT 82)
Age: 23
Positions: ST
Club: Fenerbahce (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)
Work rate: High/Low
Best attributes: 83 shot power, 81 penalties, 80 finishing
Cost: n/a
Wage: £70,000 a week
It was a tricky season at Tottenham for Vincent Janssen, who only notched four goals in the whole of the campaign. He has been sent out on loan to Turkish club Fenerbahce to find his form, and with two goals and four assists this year there are signs he could get back to his best.
The Dutch international has 83 shot power, 81 penalties and 80 finishing to his game, giving him a 77 overall and 82 potential on FIFA 18. With him out on loan for the season you will need to wait until next summer to snap him up, where you are looking at a price around £17 million for the forward.
Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 76 – POT 89)
Age: 17
Positions: CB
Club: Ajax
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best attributes: 83 shot power, 83 strength, 80 jumping
Cost: £20.5 million (release clause)
Wage: £6,000 a week
One of the hottest defensive talents in world football, centre back Matthijs de Ligt looks set for a superb career. The 17-year-old featured regularly for Ajax in the second half of last season as they reached the Europa League final, and with Davinson Sanchez (OVR 81) moving on to Tottenham he is now perhaps the cornerstone of the Ajax defence.
De Ligt will set you back £20.5 million on Career Mode, a fantastic price given his incredible 89 potential. 83 shot power, 83 strength and 80 jumping give the Dutch international his 76 overall, with his wages currently only £6,000 a week.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (OVR 76 – POT 86)
Age: 19
Positions: CB, RB
Club: Crystal Palace (on loan from Manchester United)
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best attributes: 85 sprint speed, 84 aggression, 82 acceleration
Cost: n/a
Wage: £46,000 a week
A loan move to Crystal Palace has given Timothy Fosu-Mensah the opportunity for regular football, but the Dutchman has not impressed so far at Selhurst Park. Regarded as one of the top talents at parent club Manchester United, Fosu-Mensah needs to focus one positions whether it be centre back, right back or even in defensive midfield.
85 sprint speed, 84 aggression and 82 acceleration gives the 19-year-old Fosu-Mensah dynamism in defence, with his overall rating at 76. An 86 potential makes him a player to keep an eye on, and you should look to swoop in for the defender for around £20 million next season. His wages are currently £46,000 a week.
Nathan Ake (OVR 76 – POT 85)
Age: 22
Positions: CB, LB
Club: Bournemouth
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best attributes: 79 standing tackle, 79 jumping, 78 interceptions
Cost: £19.4 million (release clause)
Wage: £46,000 a week
Nathan Ake looked like he could be the first Chelsea academy graduate to make it at the club since John Terry, but the 22-year-old made the sensible decision to move to Bournemouth in the summer to guarantee playing time. Another versatile player, Ake can operate at centre back and left back on FIFA 18, and has played as a defensive midfielder in the past.
The Dutchman will set you back £19.4 million on the game, but again you will need to hold off on a move until the January transfer window. 79 standing tackle, 79 jumping and 78 interceptions give Ake a 76 overall rating, which can rise to his potential of 85. His wages are currently £46,000 a week.
More Dutch wonderkids
|Player
|A
|Pos
|Club
|CA/ PA
|Cost
|Wage
|Jurgen Locadia
|23
|ST LW
|PSV
|77/ 81
|£15.6m
|£16k
|Jetro Willems
|23
|LB LM
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|77/ 81
|£14.8m
|£22k
|Donny van de Beek
|20
|CM CDM
|Ajax
|76/ 84
|£20.5m
|£6k
|Bart Ramselaar
|21
|CAM CM
|PSV
|76/ 83
|£15.5m
|£13k
|Jorrit Hendrix
|22
|CDM CM
|PSV
|76/ 82
|£12.7m
|£13k
|Jean-Paul Boetius
|23
|LW RW
|Feyenoord
|76/ 80
|£13m
|£16k
|Riechedly Bazoer
|20
|CM
|Wolfsburg
|75/ 84
|£16.7m
|£35k
|Ricardo Kishna
|20
|LW LM CAM
|Den Haag*
|75/ 82
|n/a
|£35k
|Karim Rekik
|22
|CB
|Hertha Berlin
|75/ 80
|£11.7m
|£18k
|Steven Bergwijn
|19
|RW LW
|PSV
|74/ 84
|£12.7m
|£9k
|Frenkie de Jong
|20
|CM CDM
|Ajax
|74/ 83
|£12m
|£9k
|Jairo Riedewald
|20
|CB CDM LB
|Crystal Palace
|74/ 82
|£12.9m
|£30k
|Derrick Luckassen
|21
|CB CDM RB
|PSV
|74/ 81
|£9.9m
|£10k
|Anwar El Ghazi
|22
|RW
|Lille
|74/ 80
|£14.5m
|£32k
|Justin Kluivert
|18
|RW LW
|Ajax
|73/ 86
|£12.5m
|£7k
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|20
|CB
|Feyenoord
|73/ 81
|£7m
|£10k
|Justin Hoogma
|19
|CB
|Hoffenheim
|71/ 84
|£8.1m
|£10k
|Giovanni Troupee
|19
|RB
|Utrecht
|71/ 80
|£4.5m
|£4k
|Guus Til
|19
|CAM CM
|AZ Alkmaar
|70/ 80
|£4.2m
|£4k
Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.
