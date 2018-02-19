Team of the Week 23 (TOTW) predictions

The Champions League is back! The return of European competition gives the clubs lower down in the domestic leagues the chance to catch up on the bigger clubs as we enter a crucial phase of the season. A good run of results for the mid-table clubs can push them towards the European spots, and it's vital you take momentum into the season run-in.

With the FA Cup taking place over the weekend, we can focus on the other European leagues this weekend. In Spain, Real Madrid showed they still have immense quality despite a tricky season, coming from 2-1 down to defeat Real Betis 5-3. Marco Reus produced a thunderbolt on his return for Borussia Dortmund as they somehow won 1-0 against an impressive ‘Gladbach.

There was no sign of blinking in the title race in Italy with both Juventus and Napoli picking up 1-0 victories, and it was business as usual for PSG in Ligue 1, demolishing Strasbourg 5-2.

So who from the weekend’s action has done enough to secure a spot in the FIFA 18 Team of the Week? Those selected will receive a special in form card, which is an upgrade of their stats and overall rating. These cards will be released on Ultimate Team at 6pm GMT on Wednesday, February 21st and can be found in packs in the FUT store. You can also bid for players individually on the transfer market or challenge the whole squad for a coin boost.

Roman Burki (OVR 84 – IF 87)

Marco Reus grabbed the headlines from Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over his former club Borussia Monchengladbach, but BVB’s goalkeeper put in a much more important performance. Roman Burki made an incredible 11 saves as ‘Gladbach let fly 28 shots, with the three points sending Dortmund second in the table.

Burki should receive a healthy increase of three overall points to 87 this week, with his normal 84 card priced at 4,200 coins on PS4 and 4,000 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Thilo Kehrer (OVR 71 – IF 78)

Schalke picked up a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim with Thilo Kehrer scoring the opening goal. The centre back headed home following a flick on from a corner, with the victory taking Schalke to fifth in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old’s 71 silver card should rise to a 78 in form gold this week and his normal item will set you back 2,600 coins on PS4 and 3,500 on Xbox One.

Kamil Glik (OVR 85 – IF 87)

One of the best centre backs on the planet, Kamil Glik had a comfortable outing in a 4-0 victory for Monaco against Dijon. The Polish defender completed the scoring in injury time, keeping Les Monegasques just about in the title race, 12 points behind PSG with 12 games to play.

Glik’s 85 overall rating should improve to 87 on Wednesday, and you will need 9,200 coins on both consoles for his normal card.

Jordi Alba (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Jordi Alba has been among Barcelona’s most consistent performers for several seasons, and the Spaniard got on the scoresheet at the weekend. The left back tucked away a Lionel Messi rebound to keep a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga and maintain momentum ahead of the Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The Spanish Alba has an 85 overall rating on Ultimate Team, which could increase to 87 this week. His normal card is priced at 21,000 coins on PS4 and 17,500 on Xbox One.

Bertrand Traore (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Bertrand Traore has netted eight goals so far this season for Lyon following his summer switch from Chelsea, with the 22-year-old scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with Lille. The right winger has been one of the brightest young prospects in Europe for the last couple of seasons, so expect him to make that step up in terms of consistency in the next 18 months.

The Burkina Faso man has a 78 rating on Ultimate Team which should travel to 84 this time around. His normal card is valued at just 500 coins on both consoles, but his 82 in form will knock you back 27,000 coins on PS4 and 29,500 on Xbox One. His 82 Ones to Watch would improve this week with another TOTW appearance, and that will cost just under 50,000 coins on both consoles.

Nicolas Viola (OVR 70 – IF 77)

It may have taken Benevento 15 games for their first ever point in Serie A, but three victories since have given them a glimmer of hope in staying in the division. Nicolas Viola grabbed a goal and an assist in the 3-2 win over Crotone at the weekend, leaving them 11 points from safety.

Central midfielder Viola may only be rated at 70 on Ultimate Team, but this could hit as high as 77 this week. His normal silver card will set you back 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One.

Francis Coquelin (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Francis Coquelin has headed to Valencia from Arsenal looking for a fresh start, and the 26-year-old Frenchman already looks to be a firm part of their plans. The defensive midfielder scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 victory over Malaga, keeping Los Che in third place in La Liga.

Coquelin has a 79 rating, and we expect this to rise to 83 this week. His normal card is priced at 450 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with his 79 Ones to Watch costing around 30,000 on both consoles.

Marco Asensio (OVR 84 – IF 87)

After impressing in the Champions League midweek, Marco Asensio was rewarded with a start against Real Betis at the weekend. The Real Madrid man once again showed his quality, bagging two goals as Los Blancos came from 2-1 down to win 5-3 and maintain their impressive form.

Asensio’s 84 attacking midfield card should become an 87 left midfielder card this week, and you can get that normal item for just under 5,000 coins on both consoles. His 84 left wing Path to Glory card will cost 90,000 coins on PS4 and 100,000 on Xbox One.

Edinson Cavani (OVR 87 – SIF 89)

Edinson Cavani is firmly in the running for the European Golden Boot, and his two goals against Strasbourg at the weekend brought him to within four of Harry Kane. With a 3-1 deficit to overturn against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the Ligue 1 title almost sewn up, perhaps the Golden Boot is the only other thing Cavani can achieve this season.

Uruguay striker Cavani has an 87 rating on FUT, which should hit 89 on Wednesday. His normal card costs around 27,000 coins on both consoles, with his 88 in form priced at 150,000 on both platforms.

Robin Quaison (OVR 74 – IF 81)

Robin Quaison grabbed both goals as Mainz picked up a big 2-0 victory over Schalke. The three points takes Die Nullfünfer six points clear of the automatic relegation spots and lie in the relegation play-off place. Can Quaison & co. do enough to steer them clear of trouble with 15 games to go?

Left midfielder Quaison should become a striker this week, and we expect his 74 overall rating to hit 81. His normal silver card costs 1,100 coins on PS4 and 6,000 on Xbox One.

Kevin Gameiro (OVR 83 – IF 85)

With Diego Costa arriving at Atletico Madrid in January, Kevin Gameiro’s position in the side is under serious threat. The Frenchman has risen to the challenge however, coming off the bench to grab a goal and then set up Costa as Los Colchoneros defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Gameiro’s 83 rating should now hit 85 on the back of that performance, and the striker’s normal card will cost you 2,600 coins on PS4 and 2,800 on Xbox One.

RealSport's Team of the Week 23 prediction

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

