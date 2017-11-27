FIFA 18: Juventus Career Mode Guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

The Old Lady. Juventus have lifted the Serie A title six years on the trot, firmly cementing their place as the heavyweight of Italian football. Things look set to change however, with AC Milan splashing the cash in the summer, and Napoli & Inter Milan producing some fantastic football this season.

With some Juve legends coming towards the end of their careers, a period of transition is occurring at Allianz Stadium. Can you ease the club transition during this phase and continue their success on FIFA 18’s Career Mode? With no Champions League final win in over 20 years, there is still one title that is eluding I Bianconeri.

Team Rating

It’s a five star rating for Juventus on FIFA 18, with an 85 overall. This consists of 90 attack, 84 midfield and 84 defence.

Formation

You have plenty of options with the Juventus formation, with manager Massimiliano Allegri ditching the five at the back system after the departure of defensive linchpin Leonardo Bonucci to Milan. We have restored the defensive wall in our side, going for a 5-3-2, but 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 are other possible options.

The veteran Gianluigi Buffon is in goal, with the solid back five of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Andrea Barzagli, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro looking to squeeze out opponents.

Juan Cuadrado provides the legs in midfield (92 sprint speed), and he is joined by Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic. The all Argentine strike force consists of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

On the bench you should have Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 82), Benedikt Howedes (83), Mattia De Sciglio (76), Claudio Marchisio (85), Federico Bernardeschi (82), Douglas Costa (82) and Mario Mandzukic (83).

Tactics

With Juve you should be able to overpower the lesser opponents in Italy, with patient buildup. Miralem Pjanic (89 short passing), will be the key to this, as will Gonzalo Higuain (91 finishing) who scores more often than not in front of goal.

Against the tougher opponents, you should be able to counter attack, using the pace of Juan Cuadrado (91 agility) and Alex Sandro (88 sprint speed), with Paulo Dybala (85 finishing) on hand to put the ball away.

Outside of that, look to shoot from range with Dybala (88 long shots) and utilise Pjanic from set pieces (91 free kick accuracy).

Training

Training provides the opportunity to improve your players, particularly those not getting regular minutes on the pitch. Look to use the high growth players as much as possible which include Paulo Dybala (POT 93), Federico Bernardeschi (POT 88) and Daniele Rugani (POT 88).

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer market: £64 million

Starting wage budget: £331,000 a week

Who should go

It’s a tight squad at Juventus, so you don’t actually need to sell anyone. Alex Sandro is your premier left wing back, but there is a big gulf in class between him and backup Kwadwo Asamoah so you may look to bring in an upgrade. The Ghanaian international should collect your around £6 million for his 78 overall rating and save you £78,000 a week in wages.

Elsewhere, you can afford to let third choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio leave the club, but you are only looking at a transfer fee of around £620,000 for the 27-year-old. His wages are a hefty £30,000 a week.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £70 million

New wages budget: £439,000 a week

Right wing back

33-year-old right back Stephan Lichtsteiner is the weak link in the side, so you can either move Juan Cuadrado into the wing back role, or bring in a replacement. The club lost Dani Alves over the summer, and he wasn’t replaced. The best player available is Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, but the Spaniard won’t come cheap. You will need a massive £59.8 million to get hold of the 84-rated right back, but with a potential of 87, he may just be worth it. For hefty wages of £172,000 a week you will get the 25-year-old’s 86 spring speed, 86 sliding tackle and 84 stamina.

Alternative options:

Lukasz Piszczek – Borussia Dortmund, Age 32, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £21.7 million, Wage: £58,000

Antonio Valencia – Man United, Age 31, OVR 83, POT 83, Cost: £27.7 million, Wage: £114,000

Alessandro Florenzi – Roma, Age 26, OVR 82, POT 84, Cost: £34.4 million, Wage: £64,000

Hector Bellerin – Arsenal, Age 22, OVR 81, POT 88, Cost: £38.8 million, Wage: £80,000

Ricardo Pereira – Porto, Age 23, OVR 80, POT 86, Cost: £32.9 million, Wage: £13,000

Left wing back

In disposing of Kwadwo Asamoah you need a new back-up left wing-back. Yes, Mattia De Sciglio can fill in there, but you will want a naturally left footed option to swing balls into the box. With only around £10 million to play with, you don’t get a huge amount of choice, but Villarreal’s Adrian Marin can be a superb acquisition. The 20-year-old has a release clause at £9.4 million, with his current wages just £13,000 a week. Marin’s 75 sliding tackle, 75 sprint speed and 74 interceptions will improve as his 72 overall grows to his 83 potential.

Alternative options:

Adriano – Besiktas, Age 32, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £9.2 million, Wage: £41,000

Jose Holebas – Watford, Age 33, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £6.7 million, Wage: £46,000

Eliseu – Benfica, Age 33, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £7 million, Wage: £12,000

Kenedy – Chelsea, Age 21, OVR 71, POT 81, Cost: £8.7 million, Wage: £42,000

Elmir Nabiullin – Rubin Kazan, Age 22, OVR 72, POT 81, Cost: £6.1 million, Wage: £20,000

Contracts

Five men have contracts expiring at the end of the season, and your defence will not look the same if you lose three of them. It looks as if it's Gianluigi Buffon’s last season in football, but you can still offer the 89 rated goalkeeper a new deal, and you need to keep the Juve and Italy legend at the club for as long as possible.

With Leonardo Bonucci leaving for AC Milan, you cannot afford to lose Giorgio Chiellini as well. The 32-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, so make sure a renewal is high on your priorities. Sadly, the 36-year-old centre back Andrea Barzagli is retiring at the end of the campaign.

Stephan Lichtsteiner’s contract is also up, but you will want to keep the Swiss international at the club to make this transition period as smooth as possible. As for Kwadwo Asamoah, you should be selling the versatile 28-year-old in the summer transfer market.

Managerial objectives

The managerial objectives at Juventus are tough. After dominating Italian football for so long, the board want you to take it up a notch. For your ‘critical’ domestic and continental objectives, you will be asked win the treble. Yep, that’s the Serie A title, Coppa Nazionale and Champions Cup (Champions League). With this squad, that will be a massive test, so it's vital you start the season strong. You need to be unbeaten in the league before the Champions Cup kicks off to give yourself a chance.

For brand exposure, which is also critical, you will need to earn £176 million from shirt sales, which is fairly straightforward. If you bring in high profile transfers and score plenty with your star men, you should be all sorted here.

Youth development has a medium priority, and you will need to sign a youth academy player and play them in 50% of matches in the following season. Get a youth network set up early, and use that youngster as much as possible in training to complete this one.

The next step

The clock is running out for Juventus. After six years of dominance, the wheels are starting to fall off for The Old Lady. Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 88) leaving for rivals AC Milan is the start, and the retirements of Andrea Barzagli and Gianluigi Buffon looks next on the menu. With Giorgio Chiellini also out of contract, Juve could have an entirely different goalkeeper and back three in the space of just 12 months.

You may only have this season to win the Champions Cup, as it may take you a season or two to bring in the players you want. Winning the treble is ambitious, but Juve have a history of making things difficult for any opponent, so you do have a shot of doing the unthinkable with Juventus.

Full Juventus squad player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT Value Wage Goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon 39 GK Italy 89 89 £6.5m £97k Wojciech Szczesny 27 GK Poland 82 84 £27.3m £79k Carlo Pinsoglio 27 GK Italy 69 69 £600k £30k Defenders Giorgio Chiellini 32 CB Italy 89 89 £35m £198k Alex Sandro 26 LB LM Brazil 86 88 £66.8m £154k Andrea Barzagli 36 CB Italy 85 85 £5m £92k Medhi Benatia 30 CB Morocco 84 84 £33.4m 128k Benedikt Howedes 29 CB Germany 83 83 On Loan £44k Stephan Lichtsteiner 33 RB RM Switz'land 82 82 £8m £101k Daniele Rugani 22 CB Italy 80 88 £30.9m £77k Kwadwo Asamoah 28 LB LM CM Ghana 78 78 £11.6m £78k Mattia De Sciglio 24 LB RB Italy 76 81 £12.9m £64k Midfielders Paulo Dybala 23 CAM ST Argentina 88 93 £119.9m £189k Miralem Pjanic 27 CM CDM Bosnia 85 86 £66m £141k Blaise Matuidi 30 CDM CM France 85 85 £41.4m £128k Claudio Marchisio 31 CM CDM Italy 85 85 £47.9m £141k Sami Khedira 30 CM CDM Germany 84 84 £42.1m £141k Federico Bernardeschi 23 RM CF LM Italy 82 88 £49.7m £97k Douglas Costa 26 LM RM Brazil 82 82 On Loan £101k Juan Cuadrado 29 RM Colombia 82 82 £31.2m £114k Stefano Sturaro 24 CM LM Italy 77 82 £17.5m £71k Rodrigo Bentancur 20 CM Uruguay 71 85 £10m £38k Attackers Gonzalo Higuain 29 ST Argentina 90 90 £111.8m £242k Mario Mandzukic 31 ST Croatia 83 83 £34.1m £119k Marko Pjaca 22 LW Croatia 76 86 £20.4m £78k

Who have you chosen in Career Mode? Let us know your progress in the comments section below.

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids?

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Want to boost your players stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide