FIFA 18 Career Mode: Free Agent XI

Over the years, the first thing to do once your FIFA Career Mode is set up is to see what free agents are available. Seeing what players you can sign for nothing is perfect to prop up your squad, or if you are a lower league side, you can assemble a promotion-worthy side.

Sherif Ekramy (OVR 69)

Age: 33

Positions: GK

Country: Egypt

Best stats: 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking, 69 GK handling

We start with Egypt international goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy. The 33-year-old plays for Al Ahly SC back in his homeland and has 21 caps for his country. If you just need a back-up goalkeeper in case your first choice gets injured, the six-foot-four goalkeeper can come to the rescue.

His 69 rating may dissuade you but with 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking and 69 GK handling he is surprisingly reliable.

Ryan McGowan (OVR 69)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, CB

Country: Australia

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 82 stamina, 80 aggression, 75 strength

Right or centre back Ryan McGowan plays for UAE side Al-Sharjah in real life, and if you are looking to bolster your defensive options on Career Mode, McGowan is your man. The 27-year-old still has another three or so years at his peak, and with a high defensive work rate he can be a useful signing.

His 82-rated stamina, 80 aggression and 75 strength are useful attributes, as is his long throw-in trait. A 69 overall may look low, but Australian international McGowan can undoubtedly be an asset for your side.

Cosmin Moti (OVR 69)

Age: 32

Positions: CB, RB

Country: Romania

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 aggression, 74 strength, 73 standing tackle

Another option in central defence is Romanian international Cosmin Moti. The 32-year-old is a regular for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad who have featured often in the Champions League and Europa League over the past few seasons. Moti can also operate as a right back and is another defender with a high defensive work rate.

Moti has a high 84 aggression rating on FIFA 18, along with 74 strength and 73 standing tackle, which make up his 69 overall.

Ahmed Duiedar (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Country: Egypt

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 stamina, 76 aggression, 73 sliding tackle

Up next is Egypt international Ahmed Duiedar. The centre back is on loan at Egyptian side Smouha from Zamalek, and despite making his international debut in 2010 he has recorded just nine caps. Don’t let that fool you with the 29-year-old Duiedar still a reliable man to call on.

His 69 rating comprises 78 stamina, 76 aggression and 73 strength on FIFA 18.

Nikolay Bodurov (OVR 69)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 74 strength, 74 standing tackle, 73 aggression

Another Bulgarian, Nikolay Bodurov partners Vasil Bozhikov in defence. The 31-year-old Bodurov also has a high defensive work rate, but he is a player who could get you out of a hole for one or two seasons.

On the game, the former Fulham defender has 74 rated strength, 74 standing tackle and 73 aggression show that there is still plenty there in his 69 overall rating.

Vasil Bozhikov (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CB, LB

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 80 jumping, 77 strength, 73 standing tackle

If you are looking for more grit in defence, Vasil Bozhikov could be your man. The Bulgarian international can play as a centre or left back, and has a high defensive work rate on FIFA 18. The 29-year-old moved to Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the summer, and made his breakthrough with the Bulgarian national team last year.

Another 69 rated player, Bozhikov has 80 jumping, 77 strength and 73 standing tackle and can be called upon if you are in need of an extra defender.

Huang Bowen (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CDM, CM, CAM, RM

Country: China

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 balance, 74 acceleration, 72 short passing

If you want versatility in midfield, China’s Huang Bowen is your man. The 29-year-old can play as a defensive, central, attacking and right midfielder, a perfect player if you need cover in your squad. With a high work rate in both attack and defence, you can’t go wrong in bringing in the Guangzhou Evergrande man.

His 69 overall rating makes him a useful acquisition for a lower league club, especially with his 84 balance, 74 acceleration and 72 short passing.

Marcos Riveros (OVR 69)

Age: 28

Positions: CM

Country: Paraguay

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 79 stamina, 73 aggression, 72 ball control

Heading to Paraguay we have central midfielder Marcos Riveros. The 28-year-old actually plays for native side Cerro Porteno, and has been part of the national team for the past seven years. With high work rate both in attack and defence, Riveros can be the midfield engine for your side.

His 69 overall rating is made up of 79 stamina, 73 aggression and 72 ball control, and would be no slouch for an English League One or equivalent side.

Svetoslav Dyakov (OVR 69)

Age: 33

Positions: CDM, CM

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 74 vision, 73 stamina, 72 marking

The Bulgarian national team seems to be a theme, with defensive midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov our next man. The 33-year-old, who can also play as a central midfielder, is another man at Ludogorets Razgrad, with over 200 appearances at the club. He can be the midfield protector in your side with a high defensive work rate.

His 69 overall rating consists of 74 vision, 73 stamina and 72 marking. Very much a player to bring on if you are looking close out a game.

Yu Hanchao (OVR 69)

Age: 30

Positions: LW, RW, LM, RM

Country: China

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 sprint speed, 78 balance, 77 composure

Huang Bowen’s club and country teammate is Yu Hanchao. The 30-year-old can play on either wing or as a left or right midfielder, aided by his high attacking work rate. The Evergrande man is closing in on 50 caps for his country, but he is yet to qualify for a World Cup.

Another 69-rated man, but Hanchao has 79 sprint speed, 78 balance and 77 composure making him a tricky customer on FIFA 18.

Daniel Bode (OVR 68)

Age: 30

Positions: ST, CF

Country: Hungary

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 strength, 83 jumping, 80 composure

Our only 68-rated player comes in up top. Hungary international forward Daniel Bode applies his trade for native side Ferencvarosi. The striker or centre forward has a six-foot-three inch frame, perfect for route one tactics.

With 92 strength, 83 jumping and 80 composure he is the perfect man for direct football, so don’t count the 30-year-old out despite his 68 overall rating.

FIFA 18 Career Mode Free Agent XI

Automatically assigned Free Agents

These players are sadly not available as free agents on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. They are assigned to random clubs on Career Mode on 12-month contracts. That does mean that they can be signed on a contract expiry deal in January. To view our contract expiry guide click here.

Player Age Pos . Nation OVR POT Oscar 25 CAM Brazil 83 86 Adrien Silva 28 CM CDM Portugal 83 83 Axel Witsel 28 CM CDM CAM Belgium 82 82 Marcus Berg 30 ST CF Sweden 80 80 Renato Augusto 29 CM CAM CDM LM Brazil 80 80 Gervinho 30 LW RW Ivory Coast 79 79 Balazs Dzsudzsak 30 LM RM Hungary 78 78 Jorge Valdivia 33 CAM CF Chile 78 78 Benjamin Moukandjo 28 ST RM Cameroon 77 77 Borek Dockal 28 CAM CM Czech Rep. 77 77 Gil 30 CB Brazil 77 77 Percy Tau 23 RW CAM South Africa 76 78 Cristian Riveros 34 CM CDM Paraguay 76 76 Zheng Zhi 36 CDM CM CB China 76 76 Esteban Paredes 36 ST Chile 76 76 Derlis Gonzalez 23 RM LM Paraguay 75 82 Cristopher Toselli 31 GK Chile 75 75 Marcelo Martins 30 ST Bolivia 75 75 Cristian Rodriguez 31 CAM LM Uruguay 75 75 Gonzalo Jara 31 CB Chile 75 75 Jean Beausejour 33 LB LW Chile 75 75 Trent Sainsbury 25 CB Australia 74 77 Pedro Gallese 27 GK Peru 74 76 Zeng Cheng 30 GK China 74 74 Vladislav Stoyanov 30 GK Bulgaria 74 74 Gao Lin 31 ST LW RW LM China 74 74 Jose Pedro Fuenzalida 32 RW RB Chile 74 74 Tomas Sivok 33 CB Czech Rep. 74 74 Johnny Herrera 36 GK Chile 74 74 Zoltan Gera 38 CM CAM Hungary 74 74 Wuilker Farinez 19 GK Venezuela 73 87 Michal Krmencik 24 ST CF Czech Rep 73 78 Jacek Goralski 24 CDM CM Poland 73 77 Simon Deli 25 CB CDM Ivory Coast 73 77 Romario Benzar 25 RB RM Romania 73 77 Wu Lei 25 ST RM LM CF China 73 76 Ahmed El-Shenawy 26 GK Egypt 73 76 Manolis Siopis 23 CDM CM Greece 72 77 Yaya Banana 25 CB CDM RB Cameroon 72 76 Rivaldo Coetzee 20 CB South Africa 71 81 Steliano Filip 23 LB LM Romania 71 78 Amr Warda 23 RM LM CAM Egypt 71 76 Georgi Terziev 25 CB RB Bulgaria 71 76 Luis Caicedo 25 CB Ecuador 71 76 Tomas Soucek 22 CDM Czech Rep. 70 79 Laszlo Kleinheisler 23 CAM LM RM Hungary 69 76 Jose Contreras 22 GK Venezuela 68 80 Yeferson Soteldo 20 RM Venezuela 68 79 Roland Sallai 20 CAM LW Hungary 64 77

