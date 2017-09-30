header decal
30 Sep 2017

FIFA 18 Career Mode: Free Agent XI

The best things in life are free, so what's the best team you can make up of entire free agents on FIFA 18's Career Mode?

Sherif Ekramy (OVR 69)

Ryan McGowan (OVR 69)

Cosmin Moti (OVR 69)

Ahmed Duiedar (OVR 69)

Nikolay Bodurov (OVR 69)

Vasil Bozhikov (OVR 69)

Huang Bowen (OVR 69)

Marcos Riveros (OVR 69)

Svetoslav Dyakov (OVR 69)

Yu Hanchao (OVR 69)

Daniel Bode (OVR 68)

Automatically assigned Free Agents

Over the years, the first thing to do once your FIFA Career Mode is set up is to see what free agents are available. Seeing what players you can sign for nothing is perfect to prop up your squad, or if you are a lower league side, you can assemble a promotion-worthy side.

READ: FIFA 19 Career Mode: Free Agent XI & All the Best Free Agents to Sign

Sherif Ekramy (OVR 69)

Age: 33

Positions: GK

Country: Egypt

Best stats: 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking, 69 GK handling

We start with Egypt international goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy. The 33-year-old plays for Al Ahly SC back in his homeland and has 21 caps for his country. If you just need a back-up goalkeeper in case your first choice gets injured, the six-foot-four goalkeeper can come to the rescue.

His 69 rating may dissuade you but with 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking and 69 GK handling he is surprisingly reliable. 

Ryan McGowan (OVR 69)

Age: 27

Positions: RB, CB

Country: Australia

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 82 stamina, 80 aggression, 75 strength

Right or centre back Ryan McGowan plays for UAE side Al-Sharjah in real life, and if you are looking to bolster your defensive options on Career Mode, McGowan is your man. The 27-year-old still has another three or so years at his peak, and with a high defensive work rate he can be a useful signing.

His 82-rated stamina, 80 aggression and 75 strength are useful attributes, as is his long throw-in trait. A 69 overall may look low, but Australian international McGowan can undoubtedly be an asset for your side.

Cosmin Moti (OVR 69)

Age: 32

Positions: CB, RB

Country: Romania

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 84 aggression, 74 strength, 73 standing tackle

Another option in central defence is Romanian international Cosmin Moti. The 32-year-old is a regular for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad who have featured often in the Champions League and Europa League over the past few seasons. Moti can also operate as a right back and is another defender with a high defensive work rate. 

Moti has a high 84 aggression rating on FIFA 18, along with 74 strength and 73 standing tackle, which make up his 69 overall.

Ahmed Duiedar (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Country: Egypt

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 78 stamina, 76 aggression, 73 sliding tackle

Up next is Egypt international Ahmed Duiedar. The centre back is on loan at Egyptian side Smouha from Zamalek, and despite making his international debut in 2010 he has recorded just nine caps. Don’t let that fool you with the 29-year-old Duiedar still a reliable man to call on.

His 69 rating comprises 78 stamina, 76 aggression and 73 strength on FIFA 18.

Nikolay Bodurov (OVR 69)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 74 strength, 74 standing tackle, 73 aggression

Another Bulgarian, Nikolay Bodurov partners Vasil Bozhikov in defence. The 31-year-old Bodurov also has a high defensive work rate, but he is a player who could get you out of a hole for one or two seasons. 

On the game, the former Fulham defender has 74 rated strength, 74 standing tackle and 73 aggression show that there is still plenty there in his 69 overall rating. 

Vasil Bozhikov (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CB, LB

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 80 jumping, 77 strength, 73 standing tackle

If you are looking for more grit in defence, Vasil Bozhikov could be your man. The Bulgarian international can play as a centre or left back, and has a high defensive work rate on FIFA 18. The 29-year-old moved to Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the summer, and made his breakthrough with the Bulgarian national team last year.

Another 69 rated player, Bozhikov has 80 jumping, 77 strength and 73 standing tackle and can be called upon if you are in need of an extra defender.

Huang Bowen (OVR 69)

Age: 29

Positions: CDM, CM, CAM, RM

Country: China

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 84 balance, 74 acceleration, 72 short passing

If you want versatility in midfield, China’s Huang Bowen is your man. The 29-year-old can play as a defensive, central, attacking and right midfielder, a perfect player if you need cover in your squad. With a high work rate in both attack and defence, you can’t go wrong in bringing in the Guangzhou Evergrande man. 

His 69 overall rating makes him a useful acquisition for a lower league club, especially with his 84 balance, 74 acceleration and 72 short passing. 

Marcos Riveros (OVR 69)

Age: 28

Positions: CM

Country: Paraguay

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 79 stamina, 73 aggression, 72 ball control

Heading to Paraguay we have central midfielder Marcos Riveros. The 28-year-old actually plays for native side Cerro Porteno, and has been part of the national team for the past seven years. With high work rate both in attack and defence, Riveros can be the midfield engine for your side.

His 69 overall rating is made up of 79 stamina, 73 aggression and 72 ball control, and would be no slouch for an English League One or equivalent side. 

Svetoslav Dyakov (OVR 69)

Age: 33

Positions: CDM, CM

Country: Bulgaria

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 74 vision, 73 stamina, 72 marking 

The Bulgarian national team seems to be a theme, with defensive midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov our next man. The 33-year-old, who can also play as a central midfielder, is another man at Ludogorets Razgrad, with over 200 appearances at the club. He can be the midfield protector in your side with a high defensive work rate.

His 69 overall rating consists of 74 vision, 73 stamina and 72 marking. Very much a player to bring on if you are looking close out a game.

Yu Hanchao (OVR 69)

Age: 30

Positions: LW, RW, LM, RM

Country: China

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 79 sprint speed, 78 balance, 77 composure

Huang Bowen’s club and country teammate is Yu Hanchao. The 30-year-old can play on either wing or as a left or right midfielder, aided by his high attacking work rate. The Evergrande man is closing in on 50 caps for his country, but he is yet to qualify for a World Cup.

Another 69-rated man, but Hanchao has 79 sprint speed, 78 balance and 77 composure making him a tricky customer on FIFA 18. 

Daniel Bode (OVR 68)

Age: 30

Positions: ST, CF

Country: Hungary

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 strength, 83 jumping, 80 composure

Our only 68-rated player comes in up top. Hungary international forward Daniel Bode applies his trade for native side Ferencvarosi. The striker or centre forward has a six-foot-three inch frame, perfect for route one tactics.

With 92 strength, 83 jumping and 80 composure he is the perfect man for direct football, so don’t count the 30-year-old out despite his 68 overall rating. 

Automatically assigned Free Agents

These players are sadly not available as free agents on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. They are assigned to random clubs on Career Mode on 12-month contracts. That does mean that they can be signed on a contract expiry deal in January. To view our contract expiry guide click here.  

Player Age Pos . Nation OVR POT
Oscar25CAMBrazil8386
Adrien Silva28CM CDMPortugal8383
Axel Witsel28CM CDM CAMBelgium8282
Marcus Berg30ST CFSweden8080
Renato Augusto29CM CAM CDM LMBrazil8080
Gervinho30LW RWIvory Coast7979
Balazs Dzsudzsak30LM RMHungary7878
Jorge Valdivia33CAM CFChile7878
Benjamin Moukandjo28ST RMCameroon7777
Borek Dockal28CAM CMCzech Rep.7777
Gil30CBBrazil7777
Percy Tau23RW CAMSouth Africa7678
Cristian Riveros34CM CDMParaguay7676
Zheng Zhi36CDM CM CBChina7676
Esteban Paredes36STChile7676
Derlis Gonzalez23RM LMParaguay7582
Cristopher Toselli31GKChile7575
Marcelo Martins30STBolivia7575
Cristian Rodriguez31CAM LMUruguay7575
Gonzalo Jara31CBChile7575
Jean Beausejour33LB LWChile7575
Trent Sainsbury25CBAustralia7477
Pedro Gallese27GKPeru7476
Zeng Cheng30GKChina7474
Vladislav Stoyanov30GKBulgaria7474
Gao Lin31ST LW RW LMChina7474
Jose Pedro Fuenzalida32RW RBChile7474
Tomas Sivok33CBCzech Rep.7474
Johnny Herrera36GKChile7474
Zoltan Gera38CM CAMHungary7474
Wuilker Farinez19GKVenezuela7387
Michal Krmencik24ST CFCzech Rep7378
Jacek Goralski24CDM CMPoland7377
Simon Deli25CB CDMIvory Coast7377
Romario Benzar25RB RMRomania7377
Wu Lei25ST RM LM CFChina7376
Ahmed El-Shenawy26GKEgypt7376
Manolis Siopis23CDM CMGreece7277
Yaya Banana25CB CDM RBCameroon7276
Rivaldo Coetzee20CBSouth Africa7181
Steliano Filip23LB LMRomania7178
Amr Warda23RM LM CAMEgypt7176
Georgi Terziev25CB RBBulgaria7176
Luis Caicedo25CBEcuador7176
Tomas Soucek22CDMCzech Rep.7079
Laszlo Kleinheisler23CAM LM RMHungary6976
Jose Contreras22GKVenezuela6880
Yeferson Soteldo20RMVenezuela6879
Roland Sallai20CAM LWHungary6477

Who have you snapped up on a free on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below. 

