FIFA 18 Career Mode: Free Agent XI

Over the years, the first thing to do once your FIFA Career Mode is set up is to see what free agents are available. Seeing what players you can sign for nothing is perfect to prop up your squad, or if you are a lower league side, you can assemble a promotion-worthy side.
Sherif Ekramy (OVR 69)
Age: 33
Positions: GK
Country: Egypt
Best stats: 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking, 69 GK handling
We start with Egypt international goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy. The 33-year-old plays for Al Ahly SC back in his homeland and has 21 caps for his country. If you just need a back-up goalkeeper in case your first choice gets injured, the six-foot-four goalkeeper can come to the rescue.
His 69 rating may dissuade you but with 79 GK reflexes, 77 GK kicking and 69 GK handling he is surprisingly reliable.
Ryan McGowan (OVR 69)
Age: 27
Positions: RB, CB
Country: Australia
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 82 stamina, 80 aggression, 75 strength
Right or centre back Ryan McGowan plays for UAE side Al-Sharjah in real life, and if you are looking to bolster your defensive options on Career Mode, McGowan is your man. The 27-year-old still has another three or so years at his peak, and with a high defensive work rate he can be a useful signing.
His 82-rated stamina, 80 aggression and 75 strength are useful attributes, as is his long throw-in trait. A 69 overall may look low, but Australian international McGowan can undoubtedly be an asset for your side.
Cosmin Moti (OVR 69)
Age: 32
Positions: CB, RB
Country: Romania
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 84 aggression, 74 strength, 73 standing tackle
Another option in central defence is Romanian international Cosmin Moti. The 32-year-old is a regular for Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad who have featured often in the Champions League and Europa League over the past few seasons. Moti can also operate as a right back and is another defender with a high defensive work rate.
Moti has a high 84 aggression rating on FIFA 18, along with 74 strength and 73 standing tackle, which make up his 69 overall.
Ahmed Duiedar (OVR 69)
Age: 29
Positions: CB
Country: Egypt
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 78 stamina, 76 aggression, 73 sliding tackle
Up next is Egypt international Ahmed Duiedar. The centre back is on loan at Egyptian side Smouha from Zamalek, and despite making his international debut in 2010 he has recorded just nine caps. Don’t let that fool you with the 29-year-old Duiedar still a reliable man to call on.
His 69 rating comprises 78 stamina, 76 aggression and 73 strength on FIFA 18.
Nikolay Bodurov (OVR 69)
Age: 31
Positions: CB
Country: Bulgaria
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 74 strength, 74 standing tackle, 73 aggression
Another Bulgarian, Nikolay Bodurov partners Vasil Bozhikov in defence. The 31-year-old Bodurov also has a high defensive work rate, but he is a player who could get you out of a hole for one or two seasons.
On the game, the former Fulham defender has 74 rated strength, 74 standing tackle and 73 aggression show that there is still plenty there in his 69 overall rating.
Vasil Bozhikov (OVR 69)
Age: 29
Positions: CB, LB
Country: Bulgaria
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 80 jumping, 77 strength, 73 standing tackle
If you are looking for more grit in defence, Vasil Bozhikov could be your man. The Bulgarian international can play as a centre or left back, and has a high defensive work rate on FIFA 18. The 29-year-old moved to Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the summer, and made his breakthrough with the Bulgarian national team last year.
Another 69 rated player, Bozhikov has 80 jumping, 77 strength and 73 standing tackle and can be called upon if you are in need of an extra defender.
Huang Bowen (OVR 69)
Age: 29
Positions: CDM, CM, CAM, RM
Country: China
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 84 balance, 74 acceleration, 72 short passing
If you want versatility in midfield, China’s Huang Bowen is your man. The 29-year-old can play as a defensive, central, attacking and right midfielder, a perfect player if you need cover in your squad. With a high work rate in both attack and defence, you can’t go wrong in bringing in the Guangzhou Evergrande man.
His 69 overall rating makes him a useful acquisition for a lower league club, especially with his 84 balance, 74 acceleration and 72 short passing.
Marcos Riveros (OVR 69)
Age: 28
Positions: CM
Country: Paraguay
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 79 stamina, 73 aggression, 72 ball control
Heading to Paraguay we have central midfielder Marcos Riveros. The 28-year-old actually plays for native side Cerro Porteno, and has been part of the national team for the past seven years. With high work rate both in attack and defence, Riveros can be the midfield engine for your side.
His 69 overall rating is made up of 79 stamina, 73 aggression and 72 ball control, and would be no slouch for an English League One or equivalent side.
Svetoslav Dyakov (OVR 69)
Age: 33
Positions: CDM, CM
Country: Bulgaria
Work rate: Medium/High
Best stats: 74 vision, 73 stamina, 72 marking
The Bulgarian national team seems to be a theme, with defensive midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov our next man. The 33-year-old, who can also play as a central midfielder, is another man at Ludogorets Razgrad, with over 200 appearances at the club. He can be the midfield protector in your side with a high defensive work rate.
His 69 overall rating consists of 74 vision, 73 stamina and 72 marking. Very much a player to bring on if you are looking close out a game.
Yu Hanchao (OVR 69)
Age: 30
Positions: LW, RW, LM, RM
Country: China
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 79 sprint speed, 78 balance, 77 composure
Huang Bowen’s club and country teammate is Yu Hanchao. The 30-year-old can play on either wing or as a left or right midfielder, aided by his high attacking work rate. The Evergrande man is closing in on 50 caps for his country, but he is yet to qualify for a World Cup.
Another 69-rated man, but Hanchao has 79 sprint speed, 78 balance and 77 composure making him a tricky customer on FIFA 18.
Daniel Bode (OVR 68)
Age: 30
Positions: ST, CF
Country: Hungary
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 92 strength, 83 jumping, 80 composure
Our only 68-rated player comes in up top. Hungary international forward Daniel Bode applies his trade for native side Ferencvarosi. The striker or centre forward has a six-foot-three inch frame, perfect for route one tactics.
With 92 strength, 83 jumping and 80 composure he is the perfect man for direct football, so don’t count the 30-year-old out despite his 68 overall rating.
FIFA 18 Career Mode Free Agent XI
Automatically assigned Free Agents
These players are sadly not available as free agents on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. They are assigned to random clubs on Career Mode on 12-month contracts. That does mean that they can be signed on a contract expiry deal in January. To view our contract expiry guide click here.
|Player
|Age
|Pos .
|Nation
|OVR
|POT
|Oscar
|25
|CAM
|Brazil
|83
|86
|Adrien Silva
|28
|CM CDM
|Portugal
|83
|83
|Axel Witsel
|28
|CM CDM CAM
|Belgium
|82
|82
|Marcus Berg
|30
|ST CF
|Sweden
|80
|80
|Renato Augusto
|29
|CM CAM CDM LM
|Brazil
|80
|80
|Gervinho
|30
|LW RW
|Ivory Coast
|79
|79
|Balazs Dzsudzsak
|30
|LM RM
|Hungary
|78
|78
|Jorge Valdivia
|33
|CAM CF
|Chile
|78
|78
|Benjamin Moukandjo
|28
|ST RM
|Cameroon
|77
|77
|Borek Dockal
|28
|CAM CM
|Czech Rep.
|77
|77
|Gil
|30
|CB
|Brazil
|77
|77
|Percy Tau
|23
|RW CAM
|South Africa
|76
|78
|Cristian Riveros
|34
|CM CDM
|Paraguay
|76
|76
|Zheng Zhi
|36
|CDM CM CB
|China
|76
|76
|Esteban Paredes
|36
|ST
|Chile
|76
|76
|Derlis Gonzalez
|23
|RM LM
|Paraguay
|75
|82
|Cristopher Toselli
|31
|GK
|Chile
|75
|75
|Marcelo Martins
|30
|ST
|Bolivia
|75
|75
|Cristian Rodriguez
|31
|CAM LM
|Uruguay
|75
|75
|Gonzalo Jara
|31
|CB
|Chile
|75
|75
|Jean Beausejour
|33
|LB LW
|Chile
|75
|75
|Trent Sainsbury
|25
|CB
|Australia
|74
|77
|Pedro Gallese
|27
|GK
|Peru
|74
|76
|Zeng Cheng
|30
|GK
|China
|74
|74
|Vladislav Stoyanov
|30
|GK
|Bulgaria
|74
|74
|Gao Lin
|31
|ST LW RW LM
|China
|74
|74
|Jose Pedro Fuenzalida
|32
|RW RB
|Chile
|74
|74
|Tomas Sivok
|33
|CB
|Czech Rep.
|74
|74
|Johnny Herrera
|36
|GK
|Chile
|74
|74
|Zoltan Gera
|38
|CM CAM
|Hungary
|74
|74
|Wuilker Farinez
|19
|GK
|Venezuela
|73
|87
|Michal Krmencik
|24
|ST CF
|Czech Rep
|73
|78
|Jacek Goralski
|24
|CDM CM
|Poland
|73
|77
|Simon Deli
|25
|CB CDM
|Ivory Coast
|73
|77
|Romario Benzar
|25
|RB RM
|Romania
|73
|77
|Wu Lei
|25
|ST RM LM CF
|China
|73
|76
|Ahmed El-Shenawy
|26
|GK
|Egypt
|73
|76
|Manolis Siopis
|23
|CDM CM
|Greece
|72
|77
|Yaya Banana
|25
|CB CDM RB
|Cameroon
|72
|76
|Rivaldo Coetzee
|20
|CB
|South Africa
|71
|81
|Steliano Filip
|23
|LB LM
|Romania
|71
|78
|Amr Warda
|23
|RM LM CAM
|Egypt
|71
|76
|Georgi Terziev
|25
|CB RB
|Bulgaria
|71
|76
|Luis Caicedo
|25
|CB
|Ecuador
|71
|76
|Tomas Soucek
|22
|CDM
|Czech Rep.
|70
|79
|Laszlo Kleinheisler
|23
|CAM LM RM
|Hungary
|69
|76
|Jose Contreras
|22
|GK
|Venezuela
|68
|80
|Yeferson Soteldo
|20
|RM
|Venezuela
|68
|79
|Roland Sallai
|20
|CAM LW
|Hungary
|64
|77
