FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best young strikers to sign

Trying to sign a player at the top of their game is expensive on FIFA 18, so in order to bring in top class talent, you need to look at signing players before they hit their peak. This is never more true than when dealing with strikers, just look at the £166 million fee to make Kylian Mbappe’s move to Paris Saint-Germain permanent next summer.

How to choose the best young players for FIFA 18 Career Mode

We are looking at the best strikers aged 23 and under on FIFA 18. These are all players rated 75 or higher with the potential to hit 80. Players who can grab at least a goal or two now but will go on to become first team regulars or even some of the best in the world.

Players can outgrow their potential on FIFA 18 if they are playing at their very best, but be prepared for these young high potential players to cost some cash. Remember that these are long term investments, and if they score 100+ goals over five seasons, it will be worth it. We’ve sorted our top 10 by looking at player stats, potential and age.

For a complete list of the best young strikers on FIFA 18, look at the table at the bottom of this page.

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 90 finishing, 89 positioning, 87 shot power

Cost: £102.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £145,000

Well, what can you say about Harry Kane? He is the next in a long line of great English strikers following on from Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney. Everything that the striker has achieved for Tottenham now needs to be transferred into an England shirt. Kane has dispatched 100 goals for Spurs in just over three seasons, becoming arguably the most consistent striker in the Premier League.

Kane turned 24 just before the start of the season, and on FIFA 18 he has 90 rated finishing, 89 positioning, and 87 shot power which makes up his 86 overall and 90 potential. His Specialities include ‘Strength’ and ‘Clinical finisher’ and with a £102.5 million release clause, he can realistically be yours. His £145,000 a week wages may make him touch out of budget for you.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 83 – POT 94)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: AS Monaco

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration, 87 finishing

Cost: £150 million

Wage: £27,000

We already touched on Kylian Mbappe in our best wonderkid strikers, but his immense quality at such a young age makes him the second best striker under the age of 24 in FIFA 18. The French international is just 18 years old but he tucked away 26 goals for Monaco last season as they claimed the Ligue 1 titles. His move to rivals Paris Saint-Germain is a signal of intent from the Parisian club, and with Mbappe now playing alongside Neymar they are almost a shoe-in to win back the Ligue 1 crown.

On FIFA 18 Mbappe has 90 sprint speed, 89 acceleration and 87 finishing which contribute to his 83 overall rating. His 94 potential is only matched by Cristiano Ronaldo, teammate Neymar and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Mbappe only initially on loan at PSG, it will probably be two seasons before you can make a move for the star. Even then it will take a bid of around the £150 million mark to get hold of him, but his starting wages of just £27,000 a week makes him more affordable than first thought.

Andrea Belotti (OVR 83 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Torino

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 88 finishing, 85 positioning, 85 strength

Cost: £61.9 million

Wage: £51,000

Linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan this past summer it’s surprising to see Andrea Belotti still in a Torino shirt this season. The Italy international hit 28 goals in 38 games last season, and a move to a Champions League club looks on the horizon.

The 23-year-old has an 83 overall rating and an incredible 90 potential, made up by his 88 finishing, 85 positioning and 85 strength. A £61.9 million release clause may just be worth a punt for such a destructive striker, with reasonable wages of £51,000 a week.

Timo Werner (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Bet stats: 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 86 finishing

Cost: £47.6 million

Wage: £60,000

Like many of the players on this list, Timo Werner was unknown before last season. His goals fired RB Leipzig into the title frame in their first ever season in the Bundesliga, with Werner bagging 21 goals in 32 games. The 21-year-old has shown no sign of letting up in the current campaign with six goals in eight games, and he recorded his first goals for the German national team over the summer, for whom he now has six in eight games.

On this year’s FIFA, Werner has a just shy of a world class 82 overall rating, but with a very strong potential of 87. His stats include 92 acceleration, 91 sprint speed and 86 finishing, with his impressive movement earning him a ‘Speedster’ Speciality. A £47.6m release clause if a fair price for the hotshot, with £60,000 a week wage, which is surprisingly low for the talented forward.

Gabriel Jesus (OVR 81 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Positions: ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 agility, 92 balance, 89 acceleration

Cost: £55.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £101,000

With 11 goals in just 15 Premier League fixtures, Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the English top flight. Aged just 20, he is a regular for both Manchester City and Brazil, and all EPL fans would love the starlet to stay in England for many years to come. Silverware is next for the youngster if he is to become the poster boy for Brazilian football, with a Gold Medal at the Rio Olympics the perfect start to his career.

Jesus has a starting overall of 81 but his potential of 92 would match the level of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. In his weaponry, he holds 93 agility, 92 balance and 89 acceleration, giving him the ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialties.

With the City man a recent arrival at The Etihad, you will need to wait until at least January to sign him, but with a £55.9 million release clause that is a bargain for a man with his potential. His £101,000 a week wages are steep, but still worth the move.

Michy Batshuayi (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 83 finishing, 83 shot power, 83 positioning

Cost: £33.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £106,000

One of the most popular players on social media, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi is a dangerous forward. The Belgian international was not impressed with his new 80-overall rating, a fall by three from FIFA 17, but he suffered from a lack of game-time at Stamford Bridge last season. With a hat-trick under his belt already this season, it may be his opportunity to make a name for himself in England

On FIFA 18, the 23-year-old has 83 rated shot power, 83 finishing and 83 positioning, highlighting his striker's instincts. Those stats make up his 80 overall rating, with his potential of 85 able to take him into the world-class category. His £33.9 million release clause is more or less what Chelsea paid for the forward, but you’ll have to work out if his £106,000 a week wages are worth it.

Angel Correa (OVR 79 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: ST, CAM, RM, RW

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 87 dribbling, 87 agility, 85 acceleration

Cost: £37.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £52,000

An under-appreciated striker, but Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa is about to have a serious fight for first team minutes. With Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres already the attacking options for Diego Simeone and Diego Costa set to join them in January, Correa’s best chance may be to move out wide. The 22-year-old can also play as an attacking or right midfielder and a right winger, because of his movement and skill on the ball.

Correa has a 79 overall rating on FIFA 18, with the potential to hit 87. His best skills include his 87 dribbling, 87 agility and 85 ball control, providing him with the ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialities. The versatile forward has a £37.6 million release clause with £52,000 a week wages, which is overall a fair price for a man of his talent.

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Napoli

Country: Poland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 86 finishing, 83 shot power, 79 positioning

Cost: £30.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £62,000

Poland already had Robert Lewandowski as their number nine, and they now have two exceptional strikers with Arkadiusz Milik joining him in attack. After striking 47 goals for Ajax over two seasons the 23-year-old moved to Napoli last year, but suffered a serious injury in October 2016 which has dented his development. With two goals in five games so far this season, there were signs he could be on his way back, but the Pole has suffered a serious knee injury, requiring surgery.

Milik earns a 79 overall rating on FIFA 18, with his potential of 86 making him a very tempting purchase. His most impressive stats are his 86 finishing, 83 shot power and 79 positioning. Milik’s release clause is just over £30 million, which is a bargain in today’s market. His wages of £62,000 a week shouldn’t be a problem.

Luciano Vietto (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 balance, 86 dribbling, 83 positioning

Cost: £35.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £52,000

Atletico Madrid just love hoarding strikers, with Luciano Vietto also on their books. The 23-year-old forward went on loan to Sevilla last season, but the Los Rojiblancos did not take up their option to buy. With Diego Costa likely to return to Atletico in January, Vietto’s opportunities are set to become even more limited so a January exit looks likely.

Any team willing to make the move for the Argentine would receive a player with a 79-overall rating with a potential of 86, meaning he can become one of the world’s best. His best stats are his 88 balance, 86 dribbling and 85 ball control. Vietto has a £35.6 million release clause with wages of £52,000 a week.

Paco Alcacer (OVR 79 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position: ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 87 positioning, 86 reactions, 82 volleys

Cost: £34.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £132,000

Completing our top 10 is Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer. The 23-year-old impressed at Valencia scoring 43 goals over three seasons, earning him a move to the Nou Camp. He has been used mainly as a sub under coach Ernesto Valverde, but with Neymar departing in the summer and replacement Ousmane Dembele suffering a serious injury, Alcacer may now start to get regular minutes.

The Spanish international has 87 positioning, 86 reactions and 82 volleys, which make up his 79 overall rating. His 85 potential makes him a perfect signing for a club who is looking to go from top half to title challengers, but his £34.7 million release clause is cancelled out by his large £132,000 weekly wages.

More star young strikers

Player Age Pos. Club Nation OVR POT Kasper Dolberg 19 ST CAM Ajax Denmark 78 88 Andre Silva 21 ST AC Milan Portugal 78 86 Antonio Sanabria 21 ST Real Betis Paraguay 78 86 Divock Origi 22 ST LW RW Wolfsburg* Belgium 78 85 Patrik Schick 21 ST Roma* Czech Rep. 77 87 Sebastian Driussi 21 ST LW Zenit Argentina 77 85 Sandro 21 ST Everton Spain 77 85 Sardar Azmoun 22 ST Rubin Kazan Iran 77 85 Vitinho 23 ST CAM CSKA Moscow Brazil 77 84 Vincent Janssen 23 ST Fenerbahce* Netherlands 77 82 Breel Embolo 20 ST RW Schalke Switzerland 76 88 Giovanni Simeone 21 ST RM Fiorentina Argentina 76 86 Gabriel 20 ST RW Benfica* Brazil 76 85 Sebastien Mounie 22 ST Huddersfield Benin 76 83 Yussuf Poulsen 23 ST RB Leipzig Denmark 76 83 Mariano 23 ST Lyon Dominican Rep. 76 82 Saido Berahino 23 ST Stoke England 76 82 Jurgen Locadia 23 ST LW PSV Netherlands 76 81 Kelechi Iheanacho 20 ST Leicester Nigeria 75 86 Adalberto Penaranda 20 ST LM Malaga* Venezuela 75 85 Moussa Dembele 20 ST Celtic France 75 85 Rafael Borre 21 ST River Plate Colombia 75 84 Riad Bajic 23 ST CAM Udinese Bosnia 75 82 Jonathan Calleri 23 ST Las Palmas Argentina 75 81 Omar Kharbin 23 ST Al Hilal Syria 75 81 Aleksandar Mitrovic 22 ST Newcastle Serbia 75 80 Imoh Ezekiel 23 ST Konyaspor Nigeria 75 80 Felipe Mora 23 ST Cruz Azul Chile 75 80

