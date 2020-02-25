WATCH* Chelsea vs Bayern Prediction & Preview: Lineup, injury news, kick-off time, TV & more

Chelsea's season was on the brink of collapsing, letting a 10-point gap slip to just one point over the other Champions League-chasing teams in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side bounced back brilliantly with a complete performance against fellow top-four chasers Tottenham, and brings them much-needed confidence as European action returns.

As for Bayern Munich, a brilliant run as seen them regain top spot in Bundesliga, although they still lock vulnerable - the German heavyweights needed a late goal to see off bottom of the league Paderborn 3-2.

Chelsea now meet Bayern in a repeat of the classic 2012 final - can we expect similar drama in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg?

Chelsea predicted lineup

POWER OF 3: Will Frank Lampard stick with the defence that was solid against Spurs?

Chelsea injury news

N'Golo Kante remains out with a hamstring problem, with Christian Pulisic (abductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) both doubtful. Marco van Ginkel (knee) remains a long term absence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles) could make his first appearance of the season after returning to the bench in the weekend's 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Tammy Abraham (ankle) was a second-half substitute against Spurs and could return to the starting 11.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup

OH CANADA: Youngster Alphonso Davies looks set to continue at left back

Bayern Munich injury news

Niklas Sule (knee) and Ivan Perisic (ankle) both remain out, but Javi Martinez (thigh) could be back in action after missing six matches.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Location: Stamford Bridge, London (Chelsea)

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

On TV: BT Sport (UK), TNT (USA)

