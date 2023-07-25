Can You Still Upgrade Level Up Players?

It's been busy in the world of FIFA with the latest release of FUTTIES Team 1 and the new title of EA FC 24 dropping information weekly.

Lets not forget the ongoing FIFA 23 Level Up promo which is still running alongside FUTTIES.

Question have been asked if you can still upgrade these Level Up players in Ultimate Team, so lets dive into it!

Level Up promo

Level Up Team 1 was announced on 7, July 2023 with Team 2 later being announced a week after on 14, July 2023.

Level Up cards come with unique Objectives which players can complete to upgrade different aspects of these items. Some will grant simple stat boosts, others may upgrade their weak foot or become more skillful. They can even learn extra traits to help them stand out from the rest of your FUT roster.

Although FUTTIES may have took the limelight in FIFA 23, fans are still asking,

can Level Up players still be upgraded?

The answer to that is, yes, Level Up players can still be upgraded in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team until the 28, July 2023.

Although, Level Up players cannot be packed anymore or redeemed through any SBC's or Objectives you can purchase Level Up players on the transfer market which can then be upgraded through completing player objectives.

List of Team 1 players

Kevin de Bruyne (98 OVR base, 99 OVR upgraded)

Timo Werner (93 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Edinson Cavani (94 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Alphonso Davies (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Enzo Fernández (92 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Dusan Vlahovic (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Jesús Corona (92 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Renato Sanches (93 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Juan Foyth (91 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Nabil Fekir (92 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Willian Pacho (90 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

List of Team 2 players

