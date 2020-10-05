header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

05 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access: Play Ultimate and Champions Edition now on Xbox One

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access: Play Ultimate and Champions Edition now on Xbox One

The official release is not until tomorrow, but there is a way to get full access to the new game today!

Jump To
link decal

Champions and Ultimate Edition

link decal

EA Play 10 Hour Trial

EA Play members have been able to play FIFA 21 since the start of the month, but now Xbox players can get their hands on the full game.

Keep reading to find out how.

Champions and Ultimate Edition

If you have ordered either the Champions or Ultimate Editions of FIFA 21, you will be able to play the game from Tuesday, 6 October.

However, Xbox players can get the game slightly earlier!

Image from iOS

TRIED AND TESTED! Looks like Xbox players can get hold of the game early

@FUT21News has shown how to do so on Twitter.

By setting your console location to New Zealand and then resetting your Xbox, you will be able to play FIFA 21.

EA Play 10 Hour Trial

The FIFA 21 10-hour trial has been live since the beginning of the month.

With the game out, Ultimate Team is already underway with loads of objectives to complete.

Check out the full Season 1 Objectives here.

There is already a title update for FIFA 21, so check out the details here.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Editions Guide – Everything you need to know

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy