Will Messi be in EA Sports FC?

David Beckham's Inter Miami have taken this transfer window by storm, signing as many players as possible to help them finally reach the top of MLS. The club were founded in 2018 and had their highest league finish last season finishing 6th.

Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi from PSG as a free agent, however are paying the World Cup winner $54m per season. In attempt to help Messi settle at Inter Miami, the club have also signed Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and are close to potentially signing Luis Suarez and Iniesta too.

Inter Miami will be a very popular club in EA FC 24 to play with if all of these signing go ahead. However, there is one question many fans are asking. Will Lionel Messi be in EA FC 24?

Lionel Messi EA FC 24

7 time Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be in EA FC 24 playing for Inter Miami.

The entire Major League Soccer (MLS) will feature in the new title of EA FC 24, and with new high profile players joining the league we can expect to see more attention put into the league by EA Sports- similar to the Saudi Pro League.

click to enlarge + 4 Freedom Park!

It will be odd starting EA FC 24 with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. However, we should be grateful to have another year of both players being in the game.

Here are what both cards could look like in EA FC 24. All ratings and stats are from FIFA 23.

click to enlarge + 4

click to enlarge + 4

It is looking ever so likely that Lionel Messi will be downgraded in EA FC 24 potentially to 90 rated or even outside of the 90 club.

Although both Messi and Ronaldo are aging, we must enjoy what we have left of them in EA FC 24!

EA FC brand reveal

At long last, EA has revealed its new brand vision, identity, and logo for EA Sports FC. The brand design takes inspiration from the iconic shape of triangles in football.

click to enlarge + 4

From passing techniques to set plays, the shape is woven into the DNA of football and now EA Sports FC. The EA Sports FC brand is set to debut in over 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world in the coming days.

Football fans can get their first look at the new brand in the wild when EA Sports FC partners including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 roll out the FC content.

“This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future,” said Nick Wlodyka of EA Sports FC.

