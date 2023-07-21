With EA FC 24 quickly approaching, more and more information is being released about the new title dropping in September. Through a first full reveal and a pitch notes deep dive the hype of EA FC 24 is almost here.

It has been a busy transfer window this summer, with many footballers on the move to the Saudi Pro League such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema and Kante.

The question that has been asked many times, will Cristiano Ronaldo be in EA FC 24 with his new club Al Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be in EA FC 24?

Yes, the Saudi Professional League will be in EA FC 24 meaning that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be available in all EA FC 24 game modes such as FIFA Ultimate Team.

Don't worry EA FC fans, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be in EA Sports FC for at least 1 more year. While his rival Lionel Messi plays in the MLS with Inter Miami, it will definitely be a different start to EA FC 24 than we are used to.

With many top players following Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League, it will be interesting to see how many special cards and promos are to come from the Saudi league.

We can predict that there will be many special cards coming from both Messi and Ronaldo in EA FC 24.

Is the Saudi Pro League in EA FC 24

Yes the Saudi Pro League will be in EA FC 24 following on from currently being in FIFA 23.

With many new stars joining the Saudi Pro League, there could be many squads created with stars such as: Ronaldo, Benzema, Kante, Jota, Saint-Maximin, Firmino, Koulibaly and many many more.

Latest player to join the Saudi Pro League

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Steven Gerrard's side Al-Ettifaq for £12m plus add-ons.

Jordan Henderson will also be in EA FC 24.

The ex-Liverpool captain is set to earn roughly 350k per week at this new club in the Saudi Pro League.

