EA FC 24: Why has Ada Hegerberg been removed?

With the EA FC 24 campaign now underway for pre-ordered packages and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 with even more waiting until Friday for the standard edition.

With many players now testing out Ultimate Team and making hybrid squads between males and females in the same team for the first time ever, there seems to be a bug with one player.

Ada Hegerberg seems to be the only player with this bug, so without further ado, let's take a look at what the glitch is in FC 24.

Ada Hegerberg in EA FC 24

Ada Hegerberg is currently 89 rated in FC 24 playing with Lyon. She has a great card with 89 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 76 physicality making her a very popular choice for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With many fans excited to play with this brand new card in the game, fans were left very disappointed with how the card performed in-game.

Ada Hegerberg in EA FC 24 has an unusual bug that has never been seen before, so much so she has now been removed from the game temporarily.

Hegerberg has since been removed as her player in-game does not lock onto the ball meaning she cannot control the ball and any pass made to the player simply leads to her running away from the ball.

EA Sports released a statement saying that she will not be able to play in Ultimate Team or in Drafts giving players compensation of a reset draft squad for those that have her in their team.

Although this glitch has caused for some funny moments in the game such as this Reddit/ TikTok video. This type of bug has never been seen before in the game and we hope there aren't any more players with this bug throughout FC 24 Ultimate Team.

