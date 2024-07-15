EA Set to Update Rivals Rewards in FC 25 Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team has become a staple of any football gamer's life, with the game mode going through an abundance of changes since its debut, and many players will know exactly how it feels to be drawing a match in Division Rivals, only for the opponent to quit, leaving you back where you started.

However, that is set to change as of FC 25, with leaks suggesting that Rivals Rewards will become a points-based system, instead of a win-based one, meaning players will finally be awarded for draws!

FC 25 Division Rivals Rewards Leaked to Change

The newest edition of the EA Sports FC franchise is almost here, as FC 24 players turning their heads towards FC 25, with a game reveal imminent.

Many leaks have already dropped regarding the new game, with the likes of Penta, and duplicate storage said to be arriving in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and whilst new features will be added, EA is also set to give Rivals rewards a revamp, with a point-based system set to be implemented.

According to leaks from @fut_camp, Division Rivals is said to be changing from a win-based system to a point-based system, meaning that players receive their rewards by earning a certain amount of points.

FC 24 Rivals Rewards

The more points acquired will determine how good the rewards are. However, this also nullifies any bad feeling towards getting a draw in Rivals as it will no longer feel worthless, with players earning a point for drawing.

Rewards will likely be similar to those in FC 24. However, with a points system just like in Champions, players could only have a certain number of games to play in Rivals, so that all players don't receive maximum rewards each week.

EA seems to be taking updates very seriously ahead of FC 25, and with a constant flow of leaks dropping onto socials, there could be of changes in the new game.

What do you think of the supposed new point-system for Rivals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

