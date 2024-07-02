Is Euro 2024 Star Riccardo Calafiori in FC 24?

It's been just under three weeks since Euro 2024 got underway, and several stars have made a name for themselves since. One of which is Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, leaving many impressed spectators wondering whether or not he features in FC 24.

Italy may have crashed out of the tournament in Round 16, but Calafiori departs Germany, with many clubs showing strong interest in acquiring his services this summer.

Is Riccardo Calafiori in FC 24?

For the FC 24 fans out there who liked the look of Riccardo Calafiori at the Euros, you'll be pleased to know that the 22-year-old defender does, in fact, feature in the game, albeit without a real face scan.

Despite an earlier-than-anticipated exit from the competition, Italy's Calafiori can leave with his head held high following a number of impressive displays for his country. As a result, he is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, Liverpool, West Ham, and Chelsea.

Riccardo Calafiori Stats

The versatile CB, who can also play at LB, is currently 76-rated in FC 24 with 85 potential. In-game stats include 82 Jumping, 79 Strength, 79 Standing Tackle, and 77 Aggression, while his overall Physicality, Defending, Pace, and Dribbling attributes are all in the green.

With his Euro 2024 performances in mind, it would come as no surprise to see Calafiori receive a decent OVR upgrade in FC 25, especially if he joins a top European side this summer.

How Much Does Calafiori Cost in FC 24?

At the time of writing, Riccardo Calafiori costs around $16,600 million (£13 million or €15,500 million) in Career Mode, according to SoFIFA. It's worth noting that these figures will increase if EA decides to give him an upgrade before FC 25's release.

Meanwhile, FUTBIN states that his original 71-rated Ultimate Team card will roughly set you back by just 300 coins. If you have sufficient coins to spend, however, then Calafiori's 90-rated Serie A TOTS card is going for around 52.5K.

Credit: FUTBIN TOTS Riccardo Calafiori

Will you be using Riccardo Calafiori in FC 24 or FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

