FC 24: Is Mahamadou Susoho in the game after Man City debut?

Another breakthrough talent has emerged!

FC 24 will soon be three months old, and despite a bumpy start, EA is moving it in the right direction one Title Update at a time.

As a result, players can finally start enjoying the game, with many deep into their Ultimate Team journeys and Career Mode saves.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents out there, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have unfairly slipped under the radar.

Mahamadou Susoho fits more into the former of those two categories, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Who is Mahamadou Susoho?

Unless you are a die-hard Manchester City fan who keeps a close eye on the academy, Mahamadou Susoho is likely to have been an unfamiliar name to many before last night.

click to enlarge Man City UCL

Susoho made his senior Man City and UEFA Champions League debut against Red Star Belgrade after coming off the bench in the second half.

Described as a "tenacious defensive midfielder" with "an eye for a pass", Mahamadou's "assertive midfield presence" has seen him catch the eye on a regular basis, according to the official Man City website.

Replacing Mateo Kovacic in the 76th minute, Susoho helped his side see out a nervy 3-2 win in Serbia.

The 18-year-old Spanish youth international has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for both Man City U19s and U21s, scoring two goals and providing one assist across 13 appearances so far.

Is Mahamadou Susoho in FC 24?

Unfortunately, Susoho is not playable in FC 24. It's not known why he isn't in the game, as he is over 17 and eligible to feature. The same can be said for his teammate Micah Hamilton, who also made his senior debut in the Champions League clash.

Despite their absences from FC 24, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Susoho and Hamilton added to the game in a future Squad Update following their debuts for The Citizens.

One City prospect who is in FC 24, however, is 66-rated Oscar Bobb, so there is still a young talent to develop should you wish to use him in Career Mode!

