FC 24 has been a fun and exciting game for the majority of the year, bar one or two hiccups, EA has made an enjoyable game for players with plenty of incredible promos dropping throughout, however, as we turn our heads towards FC 25, there is one thing we would like to see change in the new game.

Ultimate Team promos are a stable of the game mode, and players look forward to seeing who will feature in them each week, but our problem is that EA uses the same players way too many times throughout the year, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe, having around 10 different special cards each year, so we think there needs to be a change in FC 25 Ultimate Team!

FC 25 Ultimate Team Promos Need More Variety

We are huge fans of Ultimate Team, and especially the effort that EA puts into releasing promos throughout the year, however, we believe there needs to be more variety when it comes to the players chosen for each promo, with EA picking many of the same players several times in these campaigns.

This year Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has 11 different cards in Ultimate Team, whilst the likes of Kylian Mbappe have nine.

Salah Cards in FC 24 Transfer Market

Although we believe these players are fantastic, especially in Ultimate Team, we think they need to have a lot fewer special cards in FC 25.

Why EA Picks the Same Players in Promos

Popular players are going to be used to promote campaigns in Ultimate Team, which means those who are more likely to drive players to open packs are going to be used over players that Ultimate Team fans will find uninteresting.

We have seen this numerous times in promos throughout the years, especially those that include a select amount of players from a certain competition, where EA throws in a player that is completely undeserving of their place in a squad.

Kylian Mbappe

For example, leaks suggest that Kylian Mbappe will feature in the EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament set to drop later today, even though he and France had a pretty terrible tournament, despite reaching the semi-finals, especially in attack, however, due to his pull on football, EA is set to include the Frenchman.

We think this is unfair, and players deserving of a place in the squad should be prioritized over a player who is extremely unlikely to pack.

How can EA combat this?

One thing that FC 24 lacked, which previous FIFA games in the early 2010s had, was overpowered cheap players.

Players who played FIFA games in that era love to reminisce about old OP players such as Victor Ibarbo, Alexander Esswein, and Ike Opara, who despite their OVRs, were incredible players to use in Ultimate Team.

Unfortunately due to the amount of promos released into the game nowadays, we will never see overpowered silver and bronze cards in Ultimate Team again, which makes us think, what is the point in these players being in the game if they can only be used for SBCs?

Our solution would be for EA to expand their player pool for promos throughout the year, leaving out the big dogs until TOTY and TOTS promos, giving players the chance to use players who can become legends through the video game, just like Adebayo Akinfenwa did.

Adebayo Akinfenwa

By giving these cards the +chemistry, this will help all players fit these items into their teams, so they can have a mixture of Gold world-class superstars, and crazy unknown special players who can become legends for their clubs.

The introduction of Evolutions has helped with that in a sense, due to players using evolved players in their teams, who perhaps aren't too popular, however, we would like to see some more players used in promos, as we feel this would make the game much better, and keep the market less saturated for a much longer time.

How do you feel about Ultimate Team promos? Let us know in the comments below.

