Dutch Hero Rumored to be Testing for FC 25 Arrival

FC 25 is edging closer and with the Ultimate Edition cover stars revealed by EA, fans are starting to become excited with what Ultimate Team will have to offer and there is a new Hero rumored to be also in testing for the new game.

According to leaks, Dutch defender Jaap Stam is currently being tested by EA to come to FC 25 as a new Hero player, and could join the likes of Gianluigi Buffon as an Icon or Hero in Ultimate Team!

Hero Jaap Stam Tested for FC 25

There have been many rumors regarding players being in the works for FC 25 Ultimate Team, with many names being mentioned, some more true than others.

However, according to @Fut_scoreboard, Dutch defender Jaap Stam is currently being tested by EA with the potential of being added to the newest version of Ultimate Team in FC 25!

Stam joins another Premier League star in testing, with former Chelsea and Real Madrid man Eden Hazard also leaked to be potentially coming as a Hero in FC 25.

FC 25 Hero Jaap Stam Concept

Formerly of Manchester United, AC Milan, Lazio, Ajax, and PSV, Jaap Stam is widely regarded as one of the toughest defenders of his generation, and won countless trophies throughout his career, most notably the Treble with Manchester United in 1999.

With the new Heroes card design, as well as some top stats, Jaap Stam could be a great player to use in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and will no doubt have some tough PlayStyles in the game; we think Bruiser would suit his style best.

It is still unknown whether this player will just be tested in Ultimate Team, or added when FC 25 is released, although we think he would be a great addition.

Do you want to see Jaap Stam as a Hero player in FC 25 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Out Now | Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC | One Nation Champions: Germany Objectives Guide | How to Complete International Stars Emi Martinez SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now