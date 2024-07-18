FC 25 Leaked to Include Paid Season Pass

The official FC 25 reveal is out now, and excitement for the new game is spreading with plenty more features set to be released in Ultimate Team and Career Mode, as EA has focused on another year of new gameplay features.

The initial shots of the game look great. However, leaks have started to spread on social media, suggesting that there will be two season passes in FC 25, one for free and one paid, and there has been a mixed review in the community.

Paid Season Pass Leaked to Come to FC 25

Leaks have dropped onto social media from reputable leakers such as @FutSheriff and @DonkTrading, suggesting that there will be a paid season pass in FC 25.

According to these sources, a combined season pass will run across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, similar to the old catalog in previous FIFA games. However, once players reach a certain level, they will be able to purchase an extra reward via Ultimate Team coins or FC Points.

Credit: DonkTrading, LeanDesign FC 25 Season Pass Concept

This is essentially a battle pass like in certain games such as Fortnite, or Call of Duty, with players receiving rewards by spending more money on the game.

Community Reaction

These leaks have been met with quite an intense response, with many players unhappy that rewards they once received for free could now be a pay-to-use.

The reaction on X has seen money people disappointed with these leaks, with a reply to DonkTrading's post reading: "Awful; pressuring people to spend more money on the game."

Another comment said: "Usually games are free with a battle pass, step in EA who release an £80 game with a battle pass."

However, this isn't entirely a bad issue for some, as coins can still be used to purchase these items, which means players don't essentially have to spend any money, just like with Evolutions.

Paid Evolutions FC 24

One X user said: "Being able to use coins to upgrade is a W at least."

A reply read: "Don't expect it to be cheap."

It seems as if there is a mixed bag of reactions from the FC community, however, these leaks are yet to be covered by EA themselves and could turn out to be a fantastic addition to FC 25 when the game drops in September.

Fans have been crying out for the return of the catalog, and if this is implemented correctly, it could be a welcome addition to FC 25.

What are your thoughts on a potential paid season pass? Let us know in the comments below.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Ultimate Team Features | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25 | FC 25 Career Mode