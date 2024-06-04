FC 25 Gareth Bale Rumored to Feature as Icon

FC 25 is fast approaching with just a few months until its release, rumors and leaks are starting to drop ahead of the second edition of EA Sports FC.

Whilst rumors continue to circulate about FC 25 having some stiff competition in the next few years, hints suggest that Gareth Bale will be returning to Ultimate Team very soon!

Gareth Bale Leaked to Feature as FC 25 Icon

Welsh Icon Gareth Bale is rumored to be coming to FC 25 as an Icon after he retired in 2023, last featuring in the final FIFA game released by EA.

Rumors began circulating when the Welshman was added to FC Mobile Asia, and FC Online, according to @_ReFIFA, which can surely only mean one thing right?

Gareth Bale

There are 100+ Icons in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA continues to add to that list year after year, with players such as Mia Hamm, Homare Sawa, and Bobby Charlton all being added to Ultimate Team when FC 24 was released.

Legends of the game draw the most attention in Ultimate Team, and there is a new Icon rumored to be coming to FC 25, that every player will want to get their hands on.

Bale enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him play for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, and LAFC, winning five Champions League trophies, and much more in his time playing.

If the winger is to be added to the Ultimate Team, we anticipate him having an incredible set of Icon cards throughout the year. Our prediction for his base card is a 90 OVR and an RW position.

The Welsh winger has been dubbed 'The Greatest British Player of All-Time' by many in the football world, so we think EA will give Bale a solid card for his re-introduction into Ultimate Team!

What rating do you think Gareth Bale should get? Let us know in the comments below!

