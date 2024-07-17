FC 25 Gameplay & Matchday Features: Everything You Need to Know

FC 25 has officially been revealed to the world, and it's set to be one of the most realistic EA titles yet, with a host of new gameplay features bringing players closer to the action like never before.

Alongside new additions to Ultimate Team and Career Mode, the overall gameplay and matchday experience are receiving a revamp, aimed at creating one of the most authentic environments the game has ever seen.

FC 25 Gameplay & Matchday Experience

While Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode are all important aspects of EA FC, the actual mechanics and gameplay features are crucial in making those game modes enjoyable for all.

Whether it's lifelike player movement, immersive cutscenes, or detailed customization options, the core foundation of the game is key, and it's never been stronger.

Credit: EA FC 25

Having looked at how to evolve gameplay and the matchday experience with the help of community feedback, EA has confirmed an array of new features coming to FC 25, and we've listed all of the key takeaways below!

FC 25 Gameplay & Matchday Features

Simulation Mode

New weather elements like wind can now affect things such as corners, player hair, and the ball, especially in open air and small stadiums. Slippery surfaces from rain and snow can also cause players to slip. This is for visual effects only and won’t directly interfere with gameplay. Additionally, AI opponents feel more dynamic, utilizing unique tactics while individual players will play better to their strengths. This will be optional via settings and only available in offline modes.

Living Stadiums

EA has added various elements to make the stadium feel alive during matches. Authentic mascots react to play on the pitch and can interact with players during celebrations. Active sideline moments see managers, officials, and substitutes react to pivotal moments during the game. Authentic crowd reactions also mean crowds better anticipate the play, as their audio will dynamically react to scoring chances or existing gameplay events. Meanwhile, dynamic stadium elements see photographers, cameramen, and crane cameras follow the action, while security, crowds, and officials move around the stadium.

Credit: EA FC 25

Full Match Intros Return

Players will now have the option to opt in and watch a full authentic match intro featuring team line-ups following the short cutscenes introduced in FC 24. For those who wish to keep intros short and sweet, the opt-in option can be disabled via settings.

Dynamic Time of Day Progression

The time of day will progress as matches are played. For example, it could be sunset during the first half and night-time during the second half.

Rush Game Mode

Tailor-made for friends Integrated across Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career, and Kick Off, Rush offers a fast-paced 5v5 experience that emphasizes time on the ball. Built on the existing depth and balance of the traditional 11v11 gameplay, players will control 4 outfielders and one goalkeeper, enabling them to stay engaged in a more accessible experience. No fixed positions mean every player is always in the heart of the action. Unique Rush features include Match duration and tiebreak, Blue cards, AR Coach, Race to the ball Kick Off, 1 on 1 penalty style kicks, and attacking third offsides.

New Graphic Modes

These will let players select between two graphic options in the settings menu, Enhanced Visuals or Favour Resolution. Both are 60 FPS during gameplay to retain responsiveness. The Enhanced Visuals mode includes Ray-Traced Abmbient Occlusion, Cloth sim on shirt and shorts during gameplay, Self Shadowing all times of day, Rim Lighting, 3D Pitch divots and puddles, and Local exposure. Alternatively, Favour Resolution includes Cloth sim on shorts during gameplay, Self-shadowing in the daytime, and Default exposure.

New Player Animations

Added to the game through HypermotionV, new player animations leverage the latest in volumetric capture technology, continuing to add player personality through authentic skill moves, set pieces, and player celebration animations. Players can also realistically (and painfully) collide with the post after a goal-line clearance, in addition to further interactions with the netting and ad boards to enhance player surroundings as you’d see in real life.

Credit: EA FC 25

New Tackle Mechanic

Named The Professional Foul, this new tackle mechanic gives players the ability to foul their opponent to stop an attack purposely. Players will receive a yellow card if triggered, and a red card if it's used persistently.

Refined Passing Accuracy & Dribbling

The accuracy of blind 180 passes that didn’t reflect real-life football or feel authentic has been decreased. To offer authentic results, more errors will be introduced, and there will be a noticeable difference between strong and weak passes of the ball. Dribbling will also be more responsive and better-looking. 180 turns are smoother, consistent, and look more realistic.

Player POV Camera

A first-person view similar to the ref camera in FC 24. This will let you see key moments including goals, substitutions, bookings, and corners from the player’s perspective.

New Skill Moves & PlayStyles

There will be five new skill moves in FC 25, including the Drag Stepover, Big Feint, Stepover Ball, Heel Nutmeg, and Drag Turn. Moreover, new goalkeeper PlayStyles are also being introduced, which are Footwork, Rush Out, Deflector, Cross Claimer, Far Throw, and Far Reach.

Credit: EA FC 25

And there we have it, all of the main features and changes coming to gameplay and matchday experiences in FC 25!

The return of full-match intros is a big positive, as are the realistic weather and stadium effects, which will undoubtedly add an immersive feel to gameplay. While EA has undoubtedly put a lot of time and effort into many of the visual aspects, there has also been a focus on certain mechanics, such as passing and dribbling, which is encouraging.

As always, the proof is ultimately in the pudding, but the early indications are positive.

What do you think about the FC 25 gameplay and matchday features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be available to play on September 27, 2024, launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Early access via the Ultimate Edition begins September 20.

FC 25: Everything you need to know | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Ultimate Team | 5 Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature | FC 25 Penta Game Mode Leaked | FC 25 Release Date and Price Leaked