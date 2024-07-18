Will MLS Wonderkid Cavan Sullivan be in FC 25?

Wonderkids remain the most exciting players in the sport, with fans worldwide building their expectations for a young starlet to break into their team and set the world alight and Cavan Sullivan is the latest player to make the headlines.

At just 14 years of age—yes, you read that right—Cavan Sullivan has made his debut for Philadelphia Union in the MLS, becoming the youngest player to play in the competition. This begs the question: Will Cavan Sullivan be available in FC 25?

Cavan Sullivan FC 25

The official reveal for the next edition of EA Sports FC has dropped, and many new features are set to be introduced in FC 25.

While fans look forward to all the new additions to the game, there could be a few new wonderkids added to the game, with Lamine Yamal, and Endrick, however, MLS record-breaker Cavan Sullivan is likely to miss out on featuring in FC 25.

Although Sullivan has now made his debut, and will no doubt be knocking on the door of the US Men's National Team in a few years, we don't think he will be introduced into the game for another three years, meaning we could be seeing Cavan Sullivan in FC 27 or FC 28!

Cavan Sullivan

For those unaware of this player, who has been listed alongside Yamal and Endrick, he has just broken the record for being the youngest player in MLS history, making his debut at just 14 years of age!

Born in 2009, Sullivan is an attacking midfielder who has just made his MLS debut, and signed the most expensive homegrown deal in the league's history, with a clause in his contract that calls for a transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18.

Four years in the MLS as a youngster gives Cavan Sullivan the chance to develop into an adult and learn his craft. If he rapidly grows, Manchester City has plenty of feeder clubs where he could spend some time on loan, with the likes of Palermo, Troyes, Lommel SK, and Girona all a possibility.

