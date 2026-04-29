- Primary Subject: FC 26 Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World TOTS Squad Leaks.
- Key Update: Full squad lists have leaked for the three secondary squads dropping alongside the Bundesliga.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: April 29, 2026.
- Quick Answer: This Friday’s team features a Saudi Pro League squad headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, and Ivan Toney. They are joined by the Frauen-Bundesliga stars like Pernille Harder and Georgia Stanway, plus a Rest of the World squad that includes veterans like Juan Mata. All three squads arrive at 6 PM BST.
The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season squads will be the spotlight for the next week of FC 26. While they're not as stacked with meta players like PL and WSL or the La Liga and Liga F pairing, there will be some juiced cards.
We will also get Saudi League TOTS, which should be filled with top players, including one certain Portuguese card that'll fetch millions.
All that said, here are all the leaked players for the Frauen-Bundesliga, RSL, and the Rest of the World.
FC 26 Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season Leaked Squad
According to leaks, here are all the Frauen-Bundesliga players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:
- Klara Bühl
- Pernille Harder
- Vanessa Fudalla
- Georgia Stanway
- Larissa Mühlhaus
- Selina Cerci
- Momoko Tanikawa
- Nina Lührßen
- Stine Ballisager
- Vanessa Gilles
- Laura Dick
- Camilla Küver
- Lisa Baum
- Leela Egli
FC 26 Saudi League Team of the Season Leaked Squad
Per leaks, here are all the SPL players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:
- Ivan Toney
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- João Félix
- Ruben Neves
- Mahamadou Doumbia
- Konstantinos Fortounis
- Mohamed Simakan
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Ibañez
- Nathan Zézé
- Mailson
- Julian Quiñones
- Salem Al Dawsari
- Christopher Bonsu Baah
FC 26 Rest of the World Team of the Season Leaked Squad
Like the Rest of Europe, players across the smaller non-European leagues will be clubbed together to form a Rest of the World Squad.
Here are all the players leaked to be featured:
- Marcelino Moreno
- Nicolas López
- Juan Mata
- Patrik Mercado
- Lee Dong Kyeong
- Gabriel Villamíl
- Blás Riveros
- Yazan Al Arab
- Santiago Sosa
- Kang Sang Yoon
- Fernando Muslera
- Kim Seung Sub
- Jesse Randall
Three SBC/OBJ players from the Rest of the World squad have been leaked. The three names are Leandro Paredes, Angel Di María, and Sebastián Coates.
Those are all the players leaked from the upcoming Frauen-Bundesliga, RSL, and the Rest of the World TOTS Squad.
All of them will release alongside the Bundesliga squad on May 1, 2026.
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