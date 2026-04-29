Primary Subject: FC 26 Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World TOTS Squad Leaks.

FC 26 Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World TOTS Squad Leaks. Key Update: Full squad lists have leaked for the three secondary squads dropping alongside the Bundesliga.

Full squad lists have leaked for the three secondary squads dropping alongside the Bundesliga. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 29, 2026.

April 29, 2026. Quick Answer: This Friday’s team features a Saudi Pro League squad headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, and Ivan Toney. They are joined by the Frauen-Bundesliga stars like Pernille Harder and Georgia Stanway, plus a Rest of the World squad that includes veterans like Juan Mata. All three squads arrive at 6 PM BST.

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season squads will be the spotlight for the next week of FC 26. While they're not as stacked with meta players like PL and WSL or the La Liga and Liga F pairing, there will be some juiced cards.

We will also get Saudi League TOTS, which should be filled with top players, including one certain Portuguese card that'll fetch millions.

All that said, here are all the leaked players for the Frauen-Bundesliga, RSL, and the Rest of the World.

FC 26 Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season Leaked Squad

According to leaks, here are all the Frauen-Bundesliga players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Klara Bühl

Pernille Harder

Vanessa Fudalla

Georgia Stanway

Larissa Mühlhaus

Selina Cerci

Momoko Tanikawa

Nina Lührßen

Stine Ballisager

Vanessa Gilles

Laura Dick

Camilla Küver

Lisa Baum

Leela Egli

FC 26 Saudi League Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the SPL players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Ivan Toney

Cristiano Ronaldo

João Félix

Ruben Neves

Mahamadou Doumbia

Konstantinos Fortounis

Mohamed Simakan

Kalidou Koulibaly

Ibañez

Nathan Zézé

Mailson

Julian Quiñones

Salem Al Dawsari

Christopher Bonsu Baah

FC 26 Rest of the World Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Like the Rest of Europe, players across the smaller non-European leagues will be clubbed together to form a Rest of the World Squad.

Here are all the players leaked to be featured:

Marcelino Moreno

Nicolas López

Juan Mata

Patrik Mercado

Lee Dong Kyeong

Gabriel Villamíl

Blás Riveros

Yazan Al Arab

Santiago Sosa

Kang Sang Yoon

Fernando Muslera

Kim Seung Sub

Jesse Randall

Three SBC/OBJ players from the Rest of the World squad have been leaked. The three names are Leandro Paredes, Angel Di María, and Sebastián Coates.

Those are all the players leaked from the upcoming Frauen-Bundesliga, RSL, and the Rest of the World TOTS Squad.

All of them will release alongside the Bundesliga squad on May 1, 2026.

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