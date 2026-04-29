Primary Subject: FC 26 The King of Highbury Evolution

FC 26 The King of Highbury Evolution Key Update: Provides a massive +30 boost to core attacking stats and adds three PlayStyle+ slots.

Provides a massive +30 boost to core attacking stats and adds three PlayStyle+ slots. Status: Live (start by May 4)

Live (start by May 4) Last Verified: April 29, 2026.

April 29, 2026. Quick Answer: This Evolution makes any eligible player an elite goalscorer by adding Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and First Touch+. However, it caps the card at just 7 base PlayStyles. Top choices include Messi, Kaká, and Pina.

While Thierry Henry is now everyone’s favorite CBS pundit, he was once one of the most explosive players in football history. Of course, the Frenchman needs no introduction, but you can give his blistering pace and clinical finish to one of your attackers in FC 26.

The King of Highbury Evolution is inspired by Thierry Henry and provides meta PS and stat boosts. While 90-rated players are eligible, it has a rather laughable upgrade: a max of 7 base PlayStyles.

Below are the best players for The King of Highbury Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for The King of Highbury Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for The King of Highbury Evolution are:

Lionel Messi (Team of the Year Honorable Mention)

(Team of the Year Honorable Mention) Kaká (Trophy Titans Baby ICON)

(Trophy Titans Baby ICON) Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Emilio Butragueño (Trophy Titans Baby ICON)

(Trophy Titans Baby ICON) Marcus Thuram (World Tour)

You get very few base PS with the Evolution as they're capped at a low seven. Given that the card's overall pushed to 91, you'll have to wait a little while before you can add the remaining couple of PS.

So it's best to use the upgrade on players who have already maxed out on base PS or have all the important ones. Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, Incisive, Rapid, and Quick Step are the most important PlayStyles to have on an attacker.

While there are more PS that are needed to be a meta card, like Technical, the six mentioned above are non-negotiable if you want to build an ultimate forward.

That's precisely why Lionel Messi leads as the frontrunner for The King of Highbury Evolution. The Argentinian has all the stats, and PS needed to be an elite forward. He often performs above his stats because of his unique animations and body type.

For players who do not have all the PS we listed, you can wait until a chain can provide them and do it before committing to this Evolution.

Of course, you don't absolutely need them for all positions. A striker's number one job is to score, so if you have an ultimate goalscorer ready to be upgraded, you can spare any hesitation.

Is The King of Highbury Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, The King of Highbury Evolution is worth considering if you have the top choices. You just need to make sure your cards already have their base PS sorted.

While it is a good upgrade, the Evolution is not unmissable. We may get a better one. So, as we always advise, it is best to wait until the final few days to know the best chain path or any potential better upgrade.

The King of Highbury Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for The King of Highbury Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 90

Max 90 Pace: Max 95

Max 95 Strength: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST or LW

Upgrades

Overall: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Acceleration: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Agility: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Balance: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Ball Control: +30 (89)

+30 (89) Crossing: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Curve: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Dribbling: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Finishing: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Heading Acc.: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Long Passing: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Long Shots: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Penalties: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Positioning: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Reactions: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Short Passing: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Free Kick: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Shot Power: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Sprint Speed: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Vision: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Volleys: +30 (89)

+30 (89) Composure: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Weak Foot: +3 (4)

+3 (4) Skills: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Rapid, Finesse Shot, First Touch (3)

Rapid, Finesse Shot, First Touch (3) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger, Technical (7)

That's everything you need to know about The King of Highbury Evolution in FC 26.

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