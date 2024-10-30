FC 25 Wonderkids: Best Young Players in Career Mode

The hunt for FC 25 wonderkids is at the core of any career mode save. As major clubs start hoarding elite talent it can be harder and harder for small clubs to compete. That's why finding the next generation of stars is crucial.

There are plenty of options for you to sign, so knowing how high the ceiling of a player is will help you make the right choices with your transfer budget.

FC 25 Wonderkids

To be classed as an FC 25 wonderkid, players must be 19 or younger at the start of career mode. So that means the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Alejandro Balde have now aged out of this category.

Fortunately, there is an army of elite young talents following in their footsteps, and FC 25 is home to some of the most exciting prospects in the world of football.

If you are not starting at Arsenal, Bayern Munich, or Barcelona then getting your hands on the very best wonderkids at the start of career mode will be impossible. We've put together a list of low OVR wonderkids that can step into a League One side and help you climb the pyramid as they develop.

Otherwise, these are the very best FC 25 wonderkids!

Lamine Yamal

Following an incredible season with both club and country, expectations are off the charts for Lamine Yamal, both in real life and FC 25.

Barcelona's rising star begins with an 81 OVR in FC 25, and his potential is set at a dazzling 94. That puts him in peak Messi/Ronaldo territory.

Lamine Yamal

The Barcelona starlet was a late introduction to FC 24 due to his age, but he now has the virtual world at his feet. Yamal is set to become one of the most iconic wonderkids in EA FC and FIFA history.

Endrick

The next Brazilian sensation has finally arrived at Real Madrid. Endrick has been highly touted for a long time, and he hits FC 25 with a 77 OVR at just 17 years old.

His potential is massive though, the RW/ST may have his playing time limited by Kylian Mbappe's arrival, but with 91 potential he could be as good as the Frenchman one day.

Warren Zaire-Emery

Warren Zaire-Emery is just 18 but he has made the CM position his own at PSG, making 74 appearances across the last two seasons and providing 11 goal contributions.

The young Frenchman has an 80 OVR in FC 25 with a 90 potential. Zaire-Emery has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the game as he matures in FC 25.

Arda Guler

Various injury setbacks made it a tough transition at Real Madrid for Arda Guler, but his talent remains undeniable and that's why he is a star wonderkid in FC 25.

Guler gets a 78 OVR in FC 25, and has a 90 potential. This would make Guler one of the most promising central attacking midfielders in career mode, however convincing Real Madrid to part ways with him won't be easy.

Gavi

The Barcelona midfielder burst onto the scene a few years ago, but injuries derailed his 23/24 campaign. However, Gavi is still just 19 years old and ultra-talented.

The midfield maestro starts with an 83 OVR and has a 90 potential to be yet another La Masia masterpiece.

Best FC 25 Wonderkids

There are more than just five wonderkids worth looking at in FC 25, so we've included the rest of the out-and-out best below.

If you're looking for wonderkids at a specific position, don't worry we've got you covered.

FC 25 Wonderkid Goalkeepers

Player Club Age OVR / POT Guillaume Restes Toulouse 19 78 / 88 Dennis Seimen Stuttgart 18 63 / 84 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar 19 69 / 83 Mike Penders Genk 18 65 / 83 James Beadle Sheffield Wednesday 19 69 / 82 Diego Calai Sporting CP 19 69 / 82 Ewen Jaouen Dunkerque 18 66 / 82 Fran Gonzalez Real Madrid 19 62 / 82 Robin Risser Strasbourg 19 67 / 81 Andre Gomes Benfica 19 65 / 81

FC 25 Wonderkid Right Backs

Player Club Age OVR / POT Rico Lewis Man City 19 76 / 85 Martim Fernandes Porto 18 69 / 84 Kyriani Sabbe Club Brugge 19 70 / 83 Pedro Lima Wolves 18 68 / 83 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 18 63 / 83 Michael Kayode Fiorentina 19 72 / 82 Sael Kumbedi Olympique Lyonnais 19 71 / 82 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 69 / 82 Hector Fort Barcelona 17 65 / 82 Keny Arroyo Independiente del Valle 18 58 / 82

FC 25 Wonderkid Centre Backs

Player Club Age OVR / POT Jorrel Hato Ajax 18 75 / 88 Pau Cubarsi Barcelona 17 72 / 88 Luka Vuskovic Westerlo 17 64 / 86 Leny Yoro Manchester Unite 18 78 / 86 Christian Mawissa Moncao 19 73 / 84 Rav van den Berg Middlesbrough 19 70 / 84 Jorne Spileers Club Brugge 19 70 / 84 Tobias Palacio Argentinos Juniors 17 68 / 84 Noah Mbamba Foruna Dusseldorf 19 65 / 84 Finn Jeltsch Nurnberg 17 65 / 84

FC 25 Wonderkid Left Backs

Player Club Age OVR / POT Lewis Hall Newcastle 19 73 / 85 Harry Amass Manchester United 17 60 / 85 Valentin Barco Sevilla 19 73 / 84 David Mella Deportivo LaCoruna 19 72 / 84 Tom Rothe Union Berlin 19 72 / 83 Yarek Gasiorowski Valencia 19 67 / 83 Almugera Kabar Borussia Dortmund 18 63 / 83 Octavio Ontivero Lanus 18 62 / 83 Jeanuel Belocian Bayer Leverkusen 19 70 / 82 Kassoum Ouattara Monaco 19 69 / 82

FC 25 Wonderkid CDMs

Player Club Age OVR / POT Warren Zaire-Emery PSG 18 80 / 90 Joao Neves PSG 19 79 / 88 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 19 77 / 87 Arthur Vermeeren RB Leipzig 19 76 / 87 Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur 18 73 / 87 Stefan Bjacetic Salzburg 19 72 / 85 Lennon Miller Motherwell 17 66 / 85 Gabriel Moscardo Stade de Reims 18 73 / 84 Marc Bernal Barcelona 17 64 / 84 Daro Essugo Las Palmas 19 72 / 83

FC 25 Wonderkid Central Midfielders

Player Club Age OVR / POT Gavi Barcelona 19 83 / 90 Assan Ouedraogo RB Leipzig 18 69 / 87 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur 18 68 / 87 Lewis Miley Newcastle 18 72 / 86 Sverre Halseth Nypan Rosenborg 17 66 / 86 Tygo Land PSV 18 64 / 86 Rodrigo Mora Porto 17 66 / 85 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 19 74 / 85 Simone Pafundi Lausanne Sport 18 69 / 85 Tom Bischof Hoffenheim 19 68 / 85

FC 25 Wonderkid Right Wingers

Player Club Age OVR / POT Lamine Yamal Barcelona 16 81 / 94 Endrick Real Madrid 17 77 / 91 Geovany Quenda Sporting CP 17 70 / 88 Assane Diao Diaoune Real Betis 18 71 / 87 Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund 18 66 / 87 Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu Besiktas 17 62 / 86 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 19 74 / 86 Roger Fernandes Sporting Braga 18 73 / 86 Ben Doak Middlesborough 18 66 / 85 Roony Bardghji Kobenhavn 18 70 / 85

FC 25 Wonderkid CAMs

Player Club Age OVR / POT Arda Guler Real Madrid 19 78 / 90 Franco Mastantuono River Plate 16 67 / 87 Kendry Paez Independiente del Valle 17 72 / 87 Claudio Echeverri River Plate 18 71 / 87 Can Uzun Eintracht Frankfurt 18 72 / 86 Luis Guilherme West Ham United 18 71 / 86 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 17 64 / 86 eliesse Ben Seghir Monaco 19 74 / 85 Valentin Carboni Olympique de Marseille 19 72 / 85 Paul Wanner Heidenheim 18 68 / 85

FC 25 Wonderkid Left Wingers

Player Club Age OVR / POT Semih Kilicsoy Besiktas 18 72 / 88 Desire Doue PSG 19 76 / 86 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund 19 75 / 86 Antonio Nusa RB Leipzig 19 72 / 86 Adrian Liso Real Zaragoza 19 67 / 86 Malick Fofana Olympique Lyonnais 19 72 / 85 Mika Godts Ajax 19 69 / 85 Nestory Irankunda Bayern Munich 18 68 / 85 Santiago Lopez Independiente 18 64 / 85 Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur 16 64 / 85

FC 25 Wonderkid Strikers

Player Club Age OVR / POT Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 19 77 / 88 Vitor Roque Barcelona 19 76 / 87 Paris Brunner Cercle Brugge 18 65 / 87 Evan Ferguson Brighton 19 74 / 86 George Ilenikhena Monaco 17 70 / 86 Youssoufa Moukoko Nice 19 77 / 85 Krisztian Lisztes Eintracht Frankfurt 19 69 / 85 Nelson Weiper Mainz 05 19 66 / 85 Wilson Odobert Tottenham Hotspur 19 73 / 84 Jobe Bellingham Sunderland 18 70 / 84