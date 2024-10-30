FC 25 Wonderkids: Best Young Players in Career Mode

The hunt for FC 25 wonderkids is at the core of any career mode save. As major clubs start hoarding elite talent it can be harder and harder for small clubs to compete. That's why finding the next generation of stars is crucial.
There are plenty of options for you to sign, so knowing how high the ceiling of a player is will help you make the right choices with your transfer budget.
FC 25 Wonderkids
To be classed as an FC 25 wonderkid, players must be 19 or younger at the start of career mode. So that means the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Alejandro Balde have now aged out of this category.
Fortunately, there is an army of elite young talents following in their footsteps, and FC 25 is home to some of the most exciting prospects in the world of football.
If you are not starting at Arsenal, Bayern Munich, or Barcelona then getting your hands on the very best wonderkids at the start of career mode will be impossible. We've put together a list of low OVR wonderkids that can step into a League One side and help you climb the pyramid as they develop.
Otherwise, these are the very best FC 25 wonderkids!
Lamine Yamal
Following an incredible season with both club and country, expectations are off the charts for Lamine Yamal, both in real life and FC 25.
Barcelona's rising star begins with an 81 OVR in FC 25, and his potential is set at a dazzling 94. That puts him in peak Messi/Ronaldo territory.
The Barcelona starlet was a late introduction to FC 24 due to his age, but he now has the virtual world at his feet. Yamal is set to become one of the most iconic wonderkids in EA FC and FIFA history.
Endrick
The next Brazilian sensation has finally arrived at Real Madrid. Endrick has been highly touted for a long time, and he hits FC 25 with a 77 OVR at just 17 years old.
His potential is massive though, the RW/ST may have his playing time limited by Kylian Mbappe's arrival, but with 91 potential he could be as good as the Frenchman one day.
Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery is just 18 but he has made the CM position his own at PSG, making 74 appearances across the last two seasons and providing 11 goal contributions.
The young Frenchman has an 80 OVR in FC 25 with a 90 potential. Zaire-Emery has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the game as he matures in FC 25.
Arda Guler
Various injury setbacks made it a tough transition at Real Madrid for Arda Guler, but his talent remains undeniable and that's why he is a star wonderkid in FC 25.
Guler gets a 78 OVR in FC 25, and has a 90 potential. This would make Guler one of the most promising central attacking midfielders in career mode, however convincing Real Madrid to part ways with him won't be easy.
Gavi
The Barcelona midfielder burst onto the scene a few years ago, but injuries derailed his 23/24 campaign. However, Gavi is still just 19 years old and ultra-talented.
The midfield maestro starts with an 83 OVR and has a 90 potential to be yet another La Masia masterpiece.
Best FC 25 Wonderkids
There are more than just five wonderkids worth looking at in FC 25, so we've included the rest of the out-and-out best below.
Player
Club
Age
Position
OVR / POT
Joao Neves
PSG
19
CDM/CM
79 / 88
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
19
GK
78 / 88
Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich
19
ST
77 / 88
Jorrel Hato
Ajax
18
LB/CB
75 / 88
Pau Cubarsi
Barcelona
17
CB
72 / 88
Semih Kilicsoy
Besiktas
18
ST/LW
72 / 88
Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
19
CDM/CM
77 / 87
Vitor Roque
Real Betis
19
ST/LW/RW
76 / 87
Arthur Vermeeren
RB Leipzig
19
CDM/CM
76 / 87
Archie Gray
Tottenham Hotspur
18
CDM/RB
73 / 87
If you're looking for wonderkids at a specific position, don't worry we've got you covered.
FC 25 Wonderkid Goalkeepers
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
19
78 / 88
Dennis Seimen
Stuttgart
18
63 / 84
Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
AZ Alkmaar
19
69 / 83
Mike Penders
Genk
18
65 / 83
James Beadle
Sheffield Wednesday
19
69 / 82
Diego Calai
Sporting CP
19
69 / 82
Ewen Jaouen
Dunkerque
18
66 / 82
Fran Gonzalez
Real Madrid
19
62 / 82
Robin Risser
Strasbourg
19
67 / 81
Andre Gomes
Benfica
19
65 / 81
FC 25 Wonderkid Right Backs
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Rico Lewis
Man City
19
76 / 85
Martim Fernandes
Porto
18
69 / 84
Kyriani Sabbe
Club Brugge
19
70 / 83
Pedro Lima
Wolves
18
68 / 83
Josh Acheampong
Chelsea
18
63 / 83
Michael Kayode
Fiorentina
19
72 / 82
Sael Kumbedi
Olympique Lyonnais
19
71 / 82
Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton
19
69 / 82
Hector Fort
Barcelona
17
65 / 82
Keny Arroyo
Independiente del Valle
18
58 / 82
FC 25 Wonderkid Centre Backs
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Jorrel Hato
Ajax
18
75 / 88
Pau Cubarsi
Barcelona
17
72 / 88
Luka Vuskovic
Westerlo
17
64 / 86
Leny Yoro
Manchester Unite
18
78 / 86
Christian Mawissa
Moncao
19
73 / 84
Rav van den Berg
Middlesbrough
19
70 / 84
Jorne Spileers
Club Brugge
19
70 / 84
Tobias Palacio
Argentinos Juniors
17
68 / 84
Noah Mbamba
Foruna Dusseldorf
19
65 / 84
Finn Jeltsch
Nurnberg
17
65 / 84
FC 25 Wonderkid Left Backs
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Lewis Hall
Newcastle
19
73 / 85
Harry Amass
Manchester United
17
60 / 85
Valentin Barco
Sevilla
19
73 / 84
David Mella
Deportivo LaCoruna
19
72 / 84
Tom Rothe
Union Berlin
19
72 / 83
Yarek Gasiorowski
Valencia
19
67 / 83
Almugera Kabar
Borussia Dortmund
18
63 / 83
Octavio Ontivero
Lanus
18
62 / 83
Jeanuel Belocian
Bayer Leverkusen
19
70 / 82
Kassoum Ouattara
Monaco
19
69 / 82
FC 25 Wonderkid CDMs
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Warren Zaire-Emery
PSG
18
80 / 90
Joao Neves
PSG
19
79 / 88
Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
19
77 / 87
Arthur Vermeeren
RB Leipzig
19
76 / 87
Archie Gray
Tottenham Hotspur
18
73 / 87
Stefan Bjacetic
Salzburg
19
72 / 85
Lennon Miller
Motherwell
17
66 / 85
Gabriel Moscardo
Stade de Reims
18
73 / 84
Marc Bernal
Barcelona
17
64 / 84
Daro Essugo
Las Palmas
19
72 / 83
FC 25 Wonderkid Central Midfielders
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Gavi
Barcelona
19
83 / 90
Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
18
69 / 87
Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
18
68 / 87
Lewis Miley
Newcastle
18
72 / 86
Sverre Halseth Nypan
Rosenborg
17
66 / 86
Tygo Land
PSV
18
64 / 86
Rodrigo Mora
Porto
17
66 / 85
Mateus Fernandes
Southampton
19
74 / 85
Simone Pafundi
Lausanne Sport
18
69 / 85
Tom Bischof
Hoffenheim
19
68 / 85
FC 25 Wonderkid Right Wingers
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
16
81 / 94
Endrick
Real Madrid
17
77 / 91
Geovany Quenda
Sporting CP
17
70 / 88
Assane Diao Diaoune
Real Betis
18
71 / 87
Julien Duranville
Borussia Dortmund
18
66 / 87
Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu
Besiktas
17
62 / 86
Yankuba Minteh
Brighton
19
74 / 86
Roger Fernandes
Sporting Braga
18
73 / 86
Ben Doak
Middlesborough
18
66 / 85
Roony Bardghji
Kobenhavn
18
70 / 85
FC 25 Wonderkid CAMs
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Arda Guler
Real Madrid
19
78 / 90
Franco Mastantuono
River Plate
16
67 / 87
Kendry Paez
Independiente del Valle
17
72 / 87
Claudio Echeverri
River Plate
18
71 / 87
Can Uzun
Eintracht Frankfurt
18
72 / 86
Luis Guilherme
West Ham United
18
71 / 86
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
17
64 / 86
eliesse Ben Seghir
Monaco
19
74 / 85
Valentin Carboni
Olympique de Marseille
19
72 / 85
Paul Wanner
Heidenheim
18
68 / 85
FC 25 Wonderkid Left Wingers
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Semih Kilicsoy
Besiktas
18
72 / 88
Desire Doue
PSG
19
76 / 86
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
19
75 / 86
Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
19
72 / 86
Adrian Liso
Real Zaragoza
19
67 / 86
Malick Fofana
Olympique Lyonnais
19
72 / 85
Mika Godts
Ajax
19
69 / 85
Nestory Irankunda
Bayern Munich
18
68 / 85
Santiago Lopez
Independiente
18
64 / 85
Mikey Moore
Tottenham Hotspur
16
64 / 85
FC 25 Wonderkid Strikers
Player
Club
Age
OVR / POT
Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich
19
77 / 88
Vitor Roque
Barcelona
19
76 / 87
Paris Brunner
Cercle Brugge
18
65 / 87
Evan Ferguson
Brighton
19
74 / 86
George Ilenikhena
Monaco
17
70 / 86
Youssoufa Moukoko
Nice
19
77 / 85
Krisztian Lisztes
Eintracht Frankfurt
19
69 / 85
Nelson Weiper
Mainz 05
19
66 / 85
Wilson Odobert
Tottenham Hotspur
19
73 / 84
Jobe Bellingham
Sunderland
18
70 / 84
