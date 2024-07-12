FC 25 Career Mode Leak Confirms New Realistic Transfer Feature

New leaks suggest FC 25 Career Mode will feature popular transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano as EA looks to improve and enhance realistic aspects of the game mode.

Parts of the EA FC community have called for real-life journalists to be included in Career Mode for some time, and after years of speculation, it finally looks as if they will get their wish.

Fabrizio Romano to Feature in FC 25

Reputable leaker @fut_camp has revealed that FC 25 Career Mode will feature transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Sharing the news on social media, the account posted an image of Romano accompanied by his trademark caption "HERE WE GO", with the handshake emoji situated in between Romano's name and "EA FC 25 career mode".

This all but confirms that FC 25 Career Mode will have a new transfer-related feature, with Romano known for his transfer exclusives and dedicated coverage to over 68 million followers combined all year round.

What exactly the feature will be remains unknown at this stage, although a social media-orientated image or cutscene whenever you sign a new player, seems like the most feasible possibility.

With Ultimate Team seemingly becoming more of a priority for EA, fans have been left disappointed over the lack of dedication shown towards Career Mode in recent years, but maybe this latest development could indicate that bigger and better things are on the way.

Earlier this year, RealSport101 spoke to FIFA and EA FC Content Greator MGH, who revealed that FC 25 would have new features and improvements to current ones.

Career Mode

MGH, otherwise known as Matt, also told us that increased focus on the Youth Academy was high up on EA's list, so that could be another area where we see some progress moving forward.

Ultimately, it's going to take something much more than a real-life journalist featuring in the game to win fans over, but it's a step in the right direction nonetheless, and hopefully just one of the many new features we'll see in FC 25.

Are you excited to see Fabrizio Romano in FC 25 Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below!

FC 25: Everything you need to know | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Ultimate Team | 5 Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature | FC 25 Penta Game Mode Leaked | FC 25 Release Date and Price Leaked