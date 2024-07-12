FC 25 All Card Designs in Ultimate Team

As we approach the latter stages of FC 24, players are starting to turn their heads towards FC 25, and in particular, Ultimate Team where there will be a new game mode and a new pack animation featuring in the next edition of EA Sports FC.

While excitement continues to build, the card designs in FC 25 Ultimate Team have started to be leaked, including gold cards, Icons, TOTWs, and more!

FC 25 Card Designs Leaked

Anticipation continues to build each week, as fans countdown the days until the FC 25 Release Date.

A new cover star has also been leaked with Jude Bellingham set to feature on the front cover of the latest game, and while EA has made an abundance of changes ahead of FC 25, the card designs for the next game have also been replaced.

FC 25 players will be met with some new designs for every card in the Ultimate Team game mode, and just like every year, this will take some getting used to!

Gold Card

First up we have the Gold card in FC 25 Ultimate Team, which is the most common type of card in the game mode, and will see many incredible players given their stats on this item.

FC 25 Leaked Gold Card

The card features a simple yet effective design, with geometric shapes reminiscent of the ones used for Gold cards in FIFA 16.

In terms of how it compares to the FC 24 version, the shape is slightly wider and possibly a tad more compact based on the leaked image, while the shades of color used in the background are lighter.

We are excited to see the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham with their Gold player items.

TOTW Card

For those still playing Ultimate Team, Team of the Week may have slipped your mind, as EA has released a squad of informs in months.

However, TOTW is a staple of the game mode and will be returning in FC 25, and the card design is awesome.

FC 25 TOTW Card Leaked

The card features an eye-catching black and gold colorway, with geometric shapes similar to the ones used for the Gold card, with EA continuing their triangle theme in their promos in FC 25.

In terms of how it compares to the FC 24 version, the shape is slightly wider and slightly shorter based on the leaked image, while the shades of color used in the background are also a tad darker.

Who do you think will feature in the first TOTW of FC 25?

Icon Card

The leak for the Icon card has also dropped, and it looks stunning, with EA opting for a clean white and gold card once more, with a diagonal gold line behind the players' heads.

Compared to FC 24, the card design has changed dramatically, with more gold added, and less mismatch, which is definitely an improvement to the Icon card.

FC 25 Icon Buffon Leaked

With the flared pack animation returning, players will know straight away that they have packed an Icon card, and the player's images will look great on this design.

We are looking forward to seeing what the different variations of Icon cards will look like throughout FC 25!

Hero Card

This is by far the craziest leaked design for a card in FC 25, with EA making huge changes to the Hero card for the next game.

FC 24 saw Heroes given a fairly boring-looking card design, with a standard orange background, however, FC 25's design looks like something out of a comic book, with a whacky design full of many colors.

FC 25 Hero Card Leaked

Packing a Hero will actually feel like packing a superhero in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and with the rumors of Eden Hazard being tested for the new game, we could be welcomed by an incredible new player with this card design!

The card designs for FC 25 have lots of fans talking, and with more to be released, we will continue to update this page with all the latest leaks and information regarding FC 25 card designs.

Which of these designs is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

