5 of the Best Features Coming to FC 25 Career Mode

FC 25 Career Mode has been unveiled, with EA giving fans plenty of reasons to feel encouraged ahead of the game mode's next installment later this year.

An array of new features for the virtual manager and player experience were announced alongside the official FC 25 reveal, but we've decided to select five of the best that will likely change the game for the better!

5 of the Best FC 25 Career Mode Features

The state of Career Mode has been questioned for a long time now, with large parts of the FIFA and EA FC community voicing concerns over the lack of changes and upgrades.

Thankfully, it would appear the EA development team has listened to those concerns very closely, with the much-loved game mode set to receive a significant revamp in FC 25.

Career Mode

At least 15 new features will be introduced across both Manager and Player Career, many of which aim to enhance realism and give users more freedom than ever before.

In no particular order, we've listed five features that we predict will make the biggest difference to Career Mode overall, thus making it more enjoyable as a result.

Youth Academy Revamp

There have been calls for the Youth Academy setup to receive a significant upgrade for some time now, and it's finally coming in FC 25. Gone are the days when your 15-year-old wonderkids have fully grown beards! Instead, youth player models will accurately reflect their age by looking much younger, adding an increased sense of realism when bringing prospects through the ranks.

Additionally, 90 new countries have been added to the scouting system, while players can also select up to four positions and up to three focused roles when setting scout instructions. This means one scout can focus on four positions at once, preventing the need to hire multiple scouts to cover different areas.

Players will also be able to have more input when it comes to youth player progression. Rather than having to rely on development plans or loans solely, youth players can be used in Rush tournaments that will take place every two months, giving you the chance to boost their development in the process.

Youth Academy

Board Expectations Toggle

Players will now have the option to disable or adjust Board Expectations to their liking. Nothing was more annoying than entering a Manager Career Mode save to see that the board wanted you to sign three players from North America, but that doesn't have to be the case anymore!

During a producer showcase, we saw three options for Board Expectations, which were Strict, Harsh, and Disabled. That was all we got to see, but there will likely be more options such as low, soft, or lenient, for example, to give players more choice.

Board Expectations

Live Start Points

Players have always been able to choose where they start their Career Mode, but they've never been able to choose when until now. Live Start Points will let players live out the biggest real-life storylines as they happen, navigating key moments like mid-season transfers or managerial shifts.

For example, if Erik ten Hag is sacked halfway through the season in real life, you could start your Career Mode from that exact point and take up the reins at Manchester United. Alternatively, maybe someone like Nico Williams moves clubs and you want to play as him as he embarks on a new journey.

Receiving real-life updates from 11 top leagues and 17 cup competitions over 12 months, Live Start Points will become available post-launch once the 2024/25 campaigns have begun.

Career Mode Calendar

FC IQ

Tactics have always played a key role in giving players that sense of responsibility when setting up their teams. Still, it's fair to say that the previous features on offer were limited and becoming too repetitive. To improve this particular area, EA is introducing FC IQ, which is aimed at giving players more control over their team.

Powered by AI and data from the greatest teams in football, FC IQ will modernize tactics and positioning across all core game modes including Career, with over 50 new player roles that guide how players think and behave off the ball.

Various team tactics represent real-world styles, while gameplay will feel more varied from match to match. This is a huge step towards evolving the freedom players have as they look to put their own stamp on the virtual footballing world.

Tactics

Bench Size Increased

Last but not least is another change that will feature across various game modes in FC 25, although it can have a significant impact on Career Mode, in particular. Players can now name nine substitutes on their bench, rather than the previous maximum of seven.

If you ever had a big squad at your disposal, it would be quite challenging to get most if not all of your best players on the bench, and this could often have a negative knock-on effect on player morale.

The slight increase should hopefully prevent those scenarios from happening as much, and it's another positive change that reflects the rules in real-world football.

Substitutes

While these are our top picks from the list of features coming to FC 25 Career Mode, other honorable mentions include the introduction of Women's football, an improved Morale Meter function, playable Icons, and EA SPORTS CRANIUM, which will generate increased likenesses for players without real face scans.

Of course, it's still very early days, and the proof is ultimately in the pudding whenever a new game is on the horizon, but so far, everything points towards FC 25 Career Mode being one of the best yet.

How are you feeling about FC 25 Career Mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

