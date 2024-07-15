FC 25 Ultimate Team Set for Huge Duplicates Storage Update

FC 25 is only a few weeks away, and players will soon be turning their head to the newest version of Ultimate Team with EA expected to take the game mode to another level in the next game.

Rumors circulating social media suggest that FC 25 Ultimate Team will include Duplicate Storage, meaning players can hold up to 100 players in their club to use for SBCs and bettering their Ultimate Team with these cards, which is a massive step in the right direction if this rains to be true.

FC 25 Ultimate Team Duplicate Storage Leaks

We are still unsure of the exact release date of FC 25, despite several rumors and leaks, however, with the end of September in mind, FC 24 players only have a few months to wait before they are met with a brand-new Ultimate Team game mode, with a bunch of new features expected.

One of these is the leaked introduction of duplicate storage, where players are said to have 100 player slots available to keep duplicate cards in their club to be used for SBCs, Objectives, or even Evolutions.

Duplicates Storage

If it comes to fruition, this will be a great addition to Ultimate Team. Players will be able to store high-rated duplicate cards so that they can complete SBCs more easily, and with the power curve shifting faster each year, this will help Ultimate Team.

Another addition to Ultimate Team in FC 25 is said to be the Penta game mode, where players will be able to use one single player in a 5v5 online match to earn rewards.

The duplicate storage could be beneficial for Penta, too, with players holding onto cards that they could use in this game mode or perhaps sell on the transfer market when the time comes to use a certain player, as their price will fluctuate.

Ultimately, duplicate storage can only be a positive addition to the game mode, and FC 25 is building up to be a great game for football fans!

