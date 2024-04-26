How to Complete FC 24 WSL TOTS McCabe SBC, Costs & Solutions

The first TOTS squads have officially arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team following the recent build-up promos, with the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season out now.

To mark the release of the Women's Super League Team of the Season, EA has dropped a brand new SBC, and players can earn WSL TOTS Katie McCabe by submitting three Squads.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the WSL TOTS Katie McCabe SBC and add her to your Ultimate Team!

WSL TOTS McCabe SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the first TOTS squads, and EA has made another insane card available for players to earn.

Arsenal Women's star Katie McCabe is now available in Ultimate Team via SBC, and all you have to do is complete three squad building challenges to get her new card.

WSL TOTS McCabe

McCabe has an incredible 91-rated TOTS card with some great stats, including 91 Pace, 84 Shooting, 86 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 88 Defending, and 89 Physical.

Additionally, the Republic of Ireland international also comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Relentless, Rapid, and Long Ball Pass.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete the WSL TOTS Katie McCabe SBC so that you can add the LB to your Ultimate Team!

Top Form

Requirements:

TOTW or TOTS Players: Min.1

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Top Form

Rewards:

Small Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ 85-Rated Squad

Rewards:

Small Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ 86-Rated Squad

Rewards:

Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add WSL TOTS Katie McCabe to your Ultimate Team for around 65.3K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

