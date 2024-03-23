FC 24: Tricky Ricardo Evolution Guide

A new Evolution is here!

The Tricky Ricardo Evolution has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team and provides users with yet another way to upgrade their players' stats and improve their squad quality.

This time, users can significantly upgrade the attributes of players. Above all, the Tricky Ricardo Evolution gives players max skill moves and the Dead Ball Playstyle+ for 250 coins or 1,250 FC points.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the Tricky Ricardo Evolution.

Tricky Ricardo Evolution Evolution Guide

There are specific requirements your players need to fulfil to be submitted for this evolution and for them to evolve. Players can't have more than a 94 shooting, 92 dribbling, and physical 78 to be eligible for this evolution.

With that in mind, you need to select a player that fulfils all of the following requirements:

Shooting Max. 94

Dribbling Max. 92

Physicality Max. 78

Skill Moves Max. 4

Weak Foot Max. 4

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Club Not Icon

How to complete the Tricky Ricardo Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Weak Foot +4

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Skills +4

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Dead Ball PlayStyle+

And that is how you can complete the Tricky Ricardo Evolution quickly and easily, improving your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and wish you good luck in completing the Tricky Ricardo Evolution.

