FC 24: Official TOTY Nominees LEAKED!

It was only a matter of time...

FC 24 has entered the new year with a bang, and there remains plenty of new content to look forward to!

Following a successful Christmas which saw a mass of new players hop on FC 24 for the very first time, EA is preparing to drop one of the most highly anticipated promos to feature in the game.

January is here, which means Team of the Year soon will be too, and leaks are already beginning to appear as speculation mounts over who will feature. So, with that said, let's take a look at what players are set to be included.

FC 24 TOTY nominees leaked

As ever, FC 24 TOTY will celebrate 11 big-name players who have been voted as the best performers over the past twelve months, with all of them eventually becoming available in packs and receiving significant upgrades.

click to enlarge + 5 Lionel Messi

Additionally, the team will feature a 12th man as voted for by the public, while honourable mention cards will also be released separately.

Although dates are yet to be confirmed, previous TOTY promos have landed around mid-January, so it's perhaps no surprise to see leaks starting to appear online.

Speaking of leaks, @FIFAUTeam has revealed the Official TOTY Nominees ahead of EA's announcement which is expected soon.

Here's the full list of leaked FC 24 TOTY Nominees:

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel

Mike Maignan

Jan Oblak

Alisson Becker

Brice Samba

Ederson Moraes

Wojciech Szczęsny

Marc-André ter Stegen

A strong list of shot-stoppers who have all enjoyed a successful year, but we believe Alisson Becker remains one of the favourites heading into the vote. The Brazilian has made some incredible saves and is proving to be instrumental in Liverpool's return to title-contending form.

click to enlarge + 5 Alisson Becker

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Marquinhos

Alessandro Bastoni

Jonathan Clauss

Dante

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Federico Dimarco

Jeremie Frimpong

Rúben Dias

Gayà

Alejandro Grimaldo

Theo Hernández

Mats Hummels

Min Jae Kim

Jules Koundé

Lucas Martínez Quarta

Jesús Navas

Nicolás Otamendi

William Saliba

Gleison Bremer

John Stones

Virgil van Dijk

Again, another strong list here, but it's difficult to overlook the absence of Kyle Walker, who played a key role in Manchester City's treble-winning season. This will, however, surely increase the likelihood of Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion.

click to enlarge + 5 Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

Nicolò Barella

Jude Bellingham

Jarrod Bowen

Julian Brandt

Bernardo Silva

Federico Chiesa

Kevin De Bruyne

Aleix García

Alexandr Golovin

Pedri

Vincenzo Grifo

Bruno Guimarães

İlkay Gündoğan

Rodri

Toni Kroos

Riyad Mahrez

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Kaoru Mitoma

Luka Modric

Jamal Musiala

Martin Ødegaard

Adrian Rabiot

Declan Rice

Leroy Sané

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Federico Valverde

Florian Wirtz

Granit Xhaka

The trio of Rodri, Jude Bellingham, and Kevin De Bruyne made our predicted TOTY, but it would be wrong to rule out İlkay Gündoğan, who captained Manchester City to Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup glory last season.

click to enlarge + 5 İlkay Gündoğan

Attackers

Karim Benzema

Domenico Berardi

Rafael Leão

Vinicius Jr.

Ousmane Dembélé

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jack Grealish

Antoine Griezmann

Serhou Guirassy

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Randal Kolo Muani

Takefusa Kubo

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kangin Lee

Robert Lewandowski

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Álvaro Morata

Gerard Moreno

Christopher Nkunku

Loïs Openda

Victor Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Mohammed Salah

Heung Min Son

Mehdi Taremi

With so many of them enjoying a rich vein of form in front of goal over the past year, this might be the toughest list to call. Saying that, we're almost certain FC 24 cover star Erling Haaland will get in after his record-breaking 2023/24 season which saw him score a remarkable 52 goals.

click to enlarge + 5 Erling Haaland

Who makes your final FC 24 TOTY? Be sure to let us know!

