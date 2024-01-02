FC 24: Official TOTY Nominees LEAKED!

FC 24 has entered the new year with a bang, and there remains plenty of new content to look forward to!
Following a successful Christmas which saw a mass of new players hop on FC 24 for the very first time, EA is preparing to drop one of the most highly anticipated promos to feature in the game.
January is here, which means Team of the Year soon will be too, and leaks are already beginning to appear as speculation mounts over who will feature. So, with that said, let's take a look at what players are set to be included.
FC 24 TOTY nominees leaked
As ever, FC 24 TOTY will celebrate 11 big-name players who have been voted as the best performers over the past twelve months, with all of them eventually becoming available in packs and receiving significant upgrades.
Additionally, the team will feature a 12th man as voted for by the public, while honourable mention cards will also be released separately.
Although dates are yet to be confirmed, previous TOTY promos have landed around mid-January, so it's perhaps no surprise to see leaks starting to appear online.
Speaking of leaks, @FIFAUTeam has revealed the Official TOTY Nominees ahead of EA's announcement which is expected soon.
Here's the full list of leaked FC 24 TOTY Nominees:
Goalkeepers
- Gregor Kobel
- Mike Maignan
- Jan Oblak
- Alisson Becker
- Brice Samba
- Ederson Moraes
- Wojciech Szczęsny
- Marc-André ter Stegen
A strong list of shot-stoppers who have all enjoyed a successful year, but we believe Alisson Becker remains one of the favourites heading into the vote. The Brazilian has made some incredible saves and is proving to be instrumental in Liverpool's return to title-contending form.
Defenders
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Marquinhos
- Alessandro Bastoni
- Jonathan Clauss
- Dante
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Federico Dimarco
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Rúben Dias
- Gayà
- Alejandro Grimaldo
- Theo Hernández
- Mats Hummels
- Min Jae Kim
- Jules Koundé
- Lucas Martínez Quarta
- Jesús Navas
- Nicolás Otamendi
- William Saliba
- Gleison Bremer
- John Stones
- Virgil van Dijk
Again, another strong list here, but it's difficult to overlook the absence of Kyle Walker, who played a key role in Manchester City's treble-winning season. This will, however, surely increase the likelihood of Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion.
Midfielders
- Nicolò Barella
- Jude Bellingham
- Jarrod Bowen
- Julian Brandt
- Bernardo Silva
- Federico Chiesa
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Aleix García
- Alexandr Golovin
- Pedri
- Vincenzo Grifo
- Bruno Guimarães
- İlkay Gündoğan
- Rodri
- Toni Kroos
- Riyad Mahrez
- Sergej Milinković-Savić
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Luka Modric
- Jamal Musiala
- Martin Ødegaard
- Adrian Rabiot
- Declan Rice
- Leroy Sané
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Federico Valverde
- Florian Wirtz
- Granit Xhaka
The trio of Rodri, Jude Bellingham, and Kevin De Bruyne made our predicted TOTY, but it would be wrong to rule out İlkay Gündoğan, who captained Manchester City to Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup glory last season.
Attackers
- Karim Benzema
- Domenico Berardi
- Rafael Leão
- Vinicius Jr.
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Jack Grealish
- Antoine Griezmann
- Serhou Guirassy
- Erling Haaland
- Harry Kane
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Takefusa Kubo
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Kangin Lee
- Robert Lewandowski
- Lautaro Martínez
- Kylian Mbappé
- Lionel Messi
- Álvaro Morata
- Gerard Moreno
- Christopher Nkunku
- Loïs Openda
- Victor Osimhen
- Bukayo Saka
- Mohammed Salah
- Heung Min Son
- Mehdi Taremi
With so many of them enjoying a rich vein of form in front of goal over the past year, this might be the toughest list to call. Saying that, we're almost certain FC 24 cover star Erling Haaland will get in after his record-breaking 2023/24 season which saw him score a remarkable 52 goals.
Who makes your final FC 24 TOTY? Be sure to let us know!
