FC 24 TOTW 10: Predictions, contenders & release date

TOTW 10 is coming to FC 24, and as always we can expect some great cards to arrive at Ultimate Team.

EA releases a brand-new TOTW each week, highlighting the best 18 performers over the weekend. TOTW 10 is slightly different than most TOTW, as players will be chosen based on the performances from international games, so we might have some surprising names.

So, let's take a look at what players are expected to make TOTW 10.

TOTW 10 release date

As mentioned above, TOTW 10 will introduce some great players to FC 24. These players will be available on Ultimate Team packs from Wednesday, 22 November.

TOTW 10 players will be in packs for one week, until Wednesday, 29 November, when a new selection of TOTW players will arrive at Ultimate Team.

We expect TOTW 10 to introduce some great cards, as there were some spectacular international performances this week. Some huge names will be on the list of TOTW 10 players, making it the best TOTW to date.

So, let's take a look at who we expect to be in TOTW 10.

FC 24 TOTW 10 predictions

With the international break taking place this week, TOTW 10 will focus on players' international performances. We had Euro qualification games and World Cup qualifiers, both providing exciting games and spectacular performances.

Talking about spectacular performances, Kylian Mbappé did Mbappé things as he scored three goals and had three assists, however he was in last week's TOTW squad so is unlikely to feature in this one.

Romelu Lukaku continues his great run of form, scoring four goals against Azerbaijan. The Belgian also became the highest goal scorer in a Euros qualifying campaign, with 14 goals.

Colombian star Luis Diaz had a fantastic performance versus Brazil. The Liverpool player scored two goals and helped Colombia defeat Brazil, in a very emotional match for Diaz.

Ronald Araujo played a perfect game versus Argentina, helping Uruguay defeat the reigning World Champions. Araujo scored one goal and was a major factor in holding the star-studded Argentina team scoreless.

Another player we expect to see on TOTW 10 is Federico Chiesa, who had two goals and was elected the MOTM against North Macedonia. Fellow Serie A star Kvaratskhelia also had a great performance, scoring a brace against Scotland.

Coman, Oyarzabal, Alaba, Cancelo, and Pukki are other players we also expect will be featured in TOTW 10.