FC 24: HUGE compensation coming to UT players!

The Thunderstruck promo is almost at an end in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Radioactive promo set to drop on Friday, however, EA will be looking for things to run smoothly with their newest release after making a huge mistake during Thunderstruck.

EA is having to fork out millions of coins to players, all because they put the wrong PlayStyle+ on a player!

With many bugs, and updates coming to FC 24, despite its infancy, let's take a look at the developers' latest mistake, and what they are doing to fix it!

FC 24 Cruyff compensation

EA has channelled their inner Andre Onana, dropping a huge mistake into Ultimate Team during the Thunderstruck promo.

Thunderstruck Icon, Johan Cruyff was the featured player in the promo, which came during Black Friday, where EA threw in the kitchen sink when it came to content, much to the delight of fans.

However, when dropping Johan Cruyff into the game they made a mistake which has cost them dearly.

click to enlarge Thunderstruck Cruyff

The Dutch Icon was released into the game with the Tiki Taka PlayStyle+, which EA claims to be the wrong PlayStyle, so they have changed it to the Power Shot PlayStyle+, but with a huge benefit for those who bought the original card.

Cruyff buyers double their money

With EA dropping a player with the incorrect PlayStyle+ into the game, they have changed the player's PlayStyle and given out huge compensation to those who bought him off the transfer market.

EA addressed this issue through the @EASFCDirect account via X (formerly Twitter) and said:

"Those who obtained the Thunderstruck Cruyff Player Item through the transfer market before the PlayStyle update will be sent back their UT coins and contacted in-game in the coming days."

That means that each player who bought Cruyff will get to keep the Icon card, and have their 6 million coins returned!

Essentially those select few who could afford the Dutch Icon have received him for FREE, losing out on nothing, and gaining tremendously!

Were you lucky enough to buy Thunderstruck Cruyff off the transfer market?

Were you lucky enough to buy Thunderstruck Cruyff off the transfer market?