FC 24: This Week in Ultimate Team

Some fun SBCs incoming!

04 Mar 2024 5:01 PM +00:00

A new week is upon us, and March looks to be an exciting month for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, as EA announces all of this week's upcoming content!

This week Ultimate Team will see several SBCs, plus a promo re-release, so fans should be super excited about the next seven days of Ultimate Team.

We will go through each of the bits of content that EA has announced, discussing what we expect to come within each piece of information that we have received, so let's take a look at this week in Ultimate Team.

This week in Ultimate Team

It's the start of a new week, which means EA has announced all of the upcoming content for the next seven days in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Fans can be excited with plenty of SBCs and releases to be added to the game mode within the next few days and we are going to go through all of the information provided by EA!

With Fantasy FC coming to an end, there will be new players added to packs soon, and we can't wait to find out what's next for Ultimate Team.

Campaign re-release

The first piece of information EA has released regarding this week in Ultimate Team is that three promos will be returning to the game mode, presumably into packs.

This re-release includes Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and Team of the Group Stages Players, which included some huge names when released over the new year and the beginning of 2024.

Whether or not these promos will be released on Friday 8 March is unknown, but EA could be re-adding these cards into packs, instead of releasing a new promo.

click to enlarge + 2 TOTGS

Premier League & Serie A Player of the Month

As a new month begins, players can expect POTM SBCs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Luuk De Jong and Robert Lewandowski released last week, two more players are set to hit Ultimate Team this week.

There are many great players included in the Premier League and Serie A Player of the Month votes, and we anticipate two fantastic SBCs.

Our prediction for the February POTM awards is Phil Foden from Manchester City and Rafael Leao, who will both be highly sought after in Ultimate Team.

Upgrade SBCs & new EVOs

Like each week in Ultimate Team, EA releases Upgrade SBCs and new Evolutions for players to get stuck into, and that trend continues this week.

Evolutions have been coming thick and fast recently, however, fans are desperate for a ground-breaking EVO that will see more people throw a player from their team into an Evolution, instead of a player that at most, will be used as a super-sub.

As for the Upgrade SBCs, these will likely be player packs of a certain quantity which should help you improve your Ultimate Team.

Showdown SBC

EA has made an effort to add more players in as Showdown SBCs recently, with the latest Showdown being between Liverpool and Chelsea, with Alexis Mac Allister being given an 89-rated card after the Reds beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

This time we expect a Showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City, with the two Premier League titans facing one another this upcoming weekend.

We would love to see Darwin Nunez and Nathan Ake included as the Showdown players.

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Mac Allister

Icon SBC

This week EA has promised an Icon SBC, and hopefully this time they can keep their promise as last week an Icon SBC was included in the content teaser, but then there wasn't an Icon released into Ultimate Team.

Like with last week's teaser, we would love to see a huge Icon SBC dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, including someone like Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, or Pele.

Any SBC including an Icon who isn't one of the best would be pointless, as they probably wouldn't fit into many people's squads.

That's it for this week in Ultimate Team, and we are anticipating a lot of exciting players to be dropped into SBCs.

Which of these bits of content are you most excited about?

