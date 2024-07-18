How to Complete FC 24 Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Sports FC has released the FC 24 Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC, giving players the chance to add a fantastic card of the Netherlands center-back to their squad.

This card possesses some great attributes and fantastic PlayStyles+, and players only need to submit to squads to get their hands on it.

Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC Cheapest Solutions

Nathan Ake had some great performances in Euro 2024 and played a huge role in the Netherlands reaching the semifinals of the competition. So it was only fair for him to get a great Team of the Tournament card.

Credit: FC 24

This Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké card possesses some fantastic attributes such as 95 pace, 92 physical, 90 passing, and 90 defending. Furthermore, it also has some great PlayStyles, such as Whipped Pass+, Anticipate+, Block+, and Jockey+.

So let's find out how to complete this great SBC

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Netherlands

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Manchester City

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

After submitting these two squads, you can add the Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC card to your squad for around 91.5k coins.

Will you be completing the Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC, and adding this great card to your Ultimate team squad? Let us know in the comments section below.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25