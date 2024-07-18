How to Complete FC 24 Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC, Costs & Solutions

After the Team of the Tournament Nathan Aké SBC's arrival at Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC has now introduced the FC 24 Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC, allowing players to add this fantastic goalkeeper to their squad.

The Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC card has some astonishing attributes that will make even the best strikers in the game struggle to score on him.

Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC Cheapest Solutions

Mamardashvili was arguably the best goalkeeper of Euro 24, having some astonishing performances that caught the eyes of many big European clubs, such as Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool.

Credit: FC 24

This card possesses some spectacular attributes, such as 96 diving, 93 reflexes, 93 positioning, 91 handling, and 90 kicking. As mentioned above, he is an absolute brick wall and a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

So let's find out how to complete this great SBC.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Requirements:

La Liga EA Sports Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Giorgi Mamardashvili

Reward:

Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC card

After submitting this squad you will earn the fantastic Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC card, which will cost you around 52k coins.

Will you be completing the Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC, and adding this splendid card to your Ultimate team squad? Let us know in the comments below.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25