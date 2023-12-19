FC 24: EA target Christmas success to complete major turnaround

This would be some transformation...

As 2024 edges closer, EA will no doubt be starting to reflect on a year that has brought a mixture of highs and lows.

While FC 24 marked the start of a new chapter following a 30-year partnership with FIFA, the excitement and hope that it first produced was quickly dampened by a troublesome launch filled with several gameplay issues.

The lack of improvements and changes didn't help matters either, with many players feeling as if they were experiencing the very same game under a different name.

Saying that, however, it's difficult not to give EA some credit. From releasing six major Title Updates in an effort to dramatically improve the game, to providing non-stop content for the popular Ultimate Team mode, they've done their best to turn things around, and it finally looks to be paying off!

FC 24 set for big Christmas week

As we've mentioned previously, it's been refreshing to be able to speak about the positives rather than the negatives of FC 24 in recent weeks, and although we always like to focus on the good, it was impossible to ignore the bad when the game launched back in September.

click to enlarge FC 24

Thankfully, a number of patches have changed that, and while players deserve better moving forward, FC 24 now provides an enjoyable experience.

The recent Holiday Update, in particular, appears to have addressed many of the issues that were holding the game back. This hasn't gone unnoticed, with a large chunk of the FC 24 community welcoming the improvements with open arms.

Combined with the Title Updates, FC 24's drop in price has seen its popularity increase over the last month, with the game finishing in 1st place in the UK physical sales charts for two consecutive weeks.

With Christmas now around the corner, all eyes will be on who claims the top spot on the big day, but EA will no doubt be feeling confident based on recent outcomes.

Should FC 24 come out on top once again, it will only reiterate just how impressive its turnaround has been. Will it ever be the 'perfect' game? Probably not, but it's moving in the right direction, and that's the most important thing.

Trequartista Time Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC | Latest Meta Changes in FC 24 | Team of the Group Stage Promo Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | Best Slider Settings for FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.