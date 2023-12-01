The highly anticipated Radioactive program has arrived at FC 24! It brought some splendid cards to Ultimate Team, and also introduced the Radioactive Aubameyang SBC.

This Aubameyang card is absolutely incredible, with an astonishing 91 pace, 88 shooting, and 86 dribbling. He is deadly in front of goal, can leave opposing defenders in the dust with his speed, and can dribble past almost anyone. Aubameyang is the perfect super sub for your squad

Without further ado, let's check out the cheapest solutions to the Radioactive Aubameyang SBC.

Radioactive Aubameyang SBC

Start Date: Friday, 1 December.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 14 December.

Coming off a hattrick against Ajax in the Europa League, with one of the goals being a spectacular bicycle kick, is safe to say Aubameyang is in great form.

Marseille domestic campaign hasn't been the best, nor is it the team playing the most exciting football in Ligue 1. However, when it comes to international competition, the French team sits on top of their Europa League group, and Aubameyang played a key role in it.

So, it's refreshing to see his great performances were rewarded with a good and affordable SBC.

But just how affordable is it? Let's check it out!

SBC Requirements

You need submit two squads to unlock the Radioactive Aubameyang SBC card. This squad should meet the following requirements:

Radioactive Aubameyang SBC

First squad

Minimum one TOTW player

Team rating minimum 82 OVR

11 players in the squad

Second squad

Minimum one player from Ligue 1

Team rating minimum 85 OVR

11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 x Radioactive Aubameyang SBC card, 1x Prime Mixed Players pack, 1x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 113,00 Coins.

Solutions

Check out our solutions for the Radioactive Aubameyang SBC.

Radioactive Aubameyang SBC

This is one of the many solutions for the first squad of the Radioactive Aubameyang SBC that you can get by using the easySBC AI. So, make sure to visit easysbc.io and see what other cheap solutions you can use.

