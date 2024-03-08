FC 24: How to complete Premier League POTM Hojlund SBC - Costs & Solutions

A star in the making!

08 Mar 2024 11:10 AM +00:00

March has kicked off with a bang in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped the new Premier League Player of the Month SBC for February!

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been awarded the Premier League POTM award, and now has an Squad Building Challenge for all players to complete.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add this Danish future star to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out.

Premier League POTM Hojlund SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund being awarded the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

Hojlund has a terrific month with Manchester United, and seems to have finally found his feet in front of goal for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old played just four matches in February but managed to score four goals and assist once, provided a goal in every match he played, as United won against Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa, and Luton.

This new card looks incredible, and EA has given Hojlund an 88-rated POTM item with insane stats including, 93 pace, 88 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 88 physical, as well as having four star skills, and a four star weak foot!

click to enlarge + 2 Premier League POTM Hojlund

Hojlund also has the Quick Step and Aerial PlayStyle+ on this Player of the Month item.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Premier League POTM Hojlund SBC.

POTM Hojlund SBC Solution

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Premier League POTM Hojlund SBC Solution

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Premier League POTM Rasmus Hojlund to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 80k coins to complete.

Do you think Rasmus Hojlund is the deserved winner of the February POTM?

