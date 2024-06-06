FC 24 Predicts EURO 2024 with Surprise Winner

EA has released the EURO 2024 game mode to all players in a huge Festival of Football Update, which includes some incredible new features alongside the new game mode, including new skill moves, celebrations, and Ultimate Team content.

With the Euros beginning soon, we thought we would put FC 24 to the test, to see who the game predicts will win EURO 2024, and the winner will surprise you!

FC 24 EURO 2024 Prediction

The EURO 2024 game mode is out now and FC 24 players will have already embarked on a journey taking their chosen nation to victory, by lifting the European Championship trophy.

We simulated the EURO 2024 tournament in the new FC 24 game mode, and we got a winner who is outside of the top four favorites, with FC 24 predicting that Spain would be crowned champions!

EURO 2024 Champions Spain

Despite winning the trophy three times, the joint-most victories of any nation, Spain are not favorites to win EURO 2024, and this caught us by surprise, especially considering their group consists of reigning champions Italy, and a tough Croatia side.

FC 24 EURO 2024 Simulation

With Spain crowned champions of EURO 2024 according to FC 24, we have picked some shock moments from our simulation, that would definitely cause waves in real life.

First of all, the opening match of the tournament gave us a taste of what was to come, with Scotland beating Germany in their own backyard, however, this may not happen as goalscorer Lyndon Dykes is missing the tournament through injury!

Scotland 1 - 0 Germany FC 24 Euro 2024

The group stages were fairly straightforward, with the teams most likely to progress, making it to the Round of 16, although, there was a big footballing nation that missed out in Group D, losing all three matches.

Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands finished bottom of their group, which contained France, Poland, and Austria, something manager Louis van Gaal will not be wanting during this tournament.

As for the Knockout Stages, Spain's journey to the final was pretty easy, as they faced Slovakia, Serbia, and Turkey on their way to Berlin.

The same couldn't be said for every big nation, however, as England lost on penalties in the Round of 16 to Czechia, in a surprise defeat, whilst France, another tournament favorite, lost out to Portugal in the same round.

Ultimately, home advantage paid off, as Germany breezed their way past some huge teams to reach the final against Spain, beating Italy, Czechia, and Belgium.

Spain sealed a 3-2 victory in extra-time to be crowned champions for the fourth time in their history, which is a new record.

Final Results FC 24 Euro 2024

Do you think the FC 24 predictions will come true? Let us know in the comments below!

