Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 3 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns).

FC 26 Team of the Season Week 3 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns). Key Update: This week focuses on the Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, and Saudi Pro League.

This week focuses on the Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, and Saudi Pro League. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 30, 2026.

April 30, 2026. Quick Answer: Week 3 of TOTS offers SBCs for Alexandra Popp and Theo Hernández. A massive list of Honorable Mentions players will be available via Objectives, alongside two new Showdown SBCs featuring European competition matchups.

We're now entering the mid-phase of the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. The Premier League and Serie A are the two major leagues that have now concluded their week. Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga will follow in the coming weeks.

The starting XI for the Bundesliga has been confirmed, and now leaks have revealed all the cards that'll be available outside the packs.

Big names that you can get without engaging in the Ultimate Team gambling are Alexandra Popp, Theo Hernández, and Ángel Di María.

Below are all the leaked players set to be released during week 3 of TOTS as SBCs and Objectives.

All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 3 SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the third week of Team of the Season:

SBC / OBJ Players

Alexandra Popp (End Of An Era)

(End Of An Era) Theo Hernández (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Lennart Karl (TOTS Breakthrough)

(TOTS Breakthrough) Serhou Guirassy (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Ángel Di María (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Leandro Paredes (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Yannick Carrasco (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Serge Gnabry (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Andrej Kramarić (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Sebastián Coates (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Fisnik Asllani (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Lotta Wrede (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Valentin Atangana (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Ilyas Ansah (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Laurin Curda (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Nastassja Lein (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Musab Al Juwair (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Géraldine Reuteler (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Marvin Wanitzek (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Fabian Reese (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

Showdown SBC

Nicolas Jackson vs. Illia Zabarnyi (Bayern Munich vs. PSG)

(Bayern Munich vs. PSG) Vincenzo Grifo vs. Florian Grillitsch (SC Freiburg vs. SC Braga)

Showdown SBCs usually end right before the match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will get nothing. So, choose your players wisely.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 8, 2026.