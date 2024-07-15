FC 24 How to complete Path to Glory Oyarzabal SBC, Costs & Solutions

EURO 2024 has come to an end, with EA expected to drop FUTTIES soon, however, there is still time for some international players to be added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain's EURO 2024 winner, is available via SBC!

The Spanish forward has been given a Path to Glory card in Ultimate Team and if you want to replicate Spain's success, then Oyarzabal is the perfect player to add to your team, given he scored the winning goal to secure their fourth European Championship.

Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Spanish EURO winner Mikel Oyarzabal receiving a Path to Glory item in the game mode.

Spain has won EURO 2024 and Oyarzabal has received full upgrades on his Path to Glory card which still has 10 days remaining on his SBC.

Oyarzabal has a great card with a 96 OVR and some fantastic stats to match including, 93 pace, 94 shooting, 94 passing, 98 dribbling, and 81 physical.

Path to Glory Oyarzabal

On top of that, the Spaniard has four PlayStyles+, including, Finesse Shot+, Tiki Taka+, Quick Step+, and Press Proven, as well as five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Only one squad is needed for this SBC, and with a card that great, Mikel Oyarzabal looks like a top forward to use in Ultimate Team.

Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal SBC Solution

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Path to Glory Oyarzabal SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this single SBC, you can redeem Path to Glory Mikel Oyarzabal and add the Real Sociedad forward to your Ultimate Team for just 50k coins, which is a bargain!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament Predictions | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | One Nation Champions: Germany Objectives Guide | How to Complete International Stars Declan Rice SBC | FC 24 Euro Glory Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now