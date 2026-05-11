Primary Subject: FC 26 Fullback Takeover Evolution

FC 26 Fullback Takeover Evolution Key Update: The upgrade provides the elite Quick Step+ and Intercept+ combination and also grants a secondary CB position to the player.

The upgrade provides the elite Quick Step+ and Intercept+ combination and also grants a secondary CB position to the player. Status: Live (start by May 16).

Live (start by May 16). Last Verified: May 8, 2026.

May 8, 2026. Quick Answer: For 35k coins, this Evolution provides a good defensive upgrade for 89-rated right-backs, pushing them to a 90 OVR. The addition of the CB secondary position and Quick Step+ makes it highly versatile. Top picks include Sjøvold, Wan-Bissaka, and Miley.

Fullback Takeover Evolution provides your RBs and LBs in FC 26 with two of the most desired PS+ for the positions, as well as tidy boosts to attributes that matter.

It doesn't have as massive a stats improvement as some other Evolutions, but the end overall rating is 90, which leaves quick future chain potential.

All that said, below are the best players for the Fullback Takeover Evolution in FC 26.

Best FC 26 Players for Fullback Takeover Evolution

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout players for Fullback Takeover Evolution are:

Fredrik Sjøvold (Star Performer)

(Star Performer) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Lewis Miley (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Benjamin Henrichs (World Tour)

(World Tour) Julian Araujo (FoF: Answer the Call)

Despite the versatility of the CB position, most ideal candidates will continue to play as fullbacks.

An ideal fullback will be someone who is physical and has defensive and passing abilities. Attacking wingbacks aren't much meta in the game, so you should ideally stack defensive and passing PS on your RBs and LBs.

Intercept, Bruiser, and Jockey are the three most important defensive PS. Tiki Taka is the most important passing PS for fullbacks, followed by Incisive Pass and Pinged Pass.

Because all you'll be doing with them is chasing wingers, Quick Step is another important one to have. All our picks check most of those boxes, and with future chains still on the cards, you can add the missing bits later.

Fredrik Sjøvold doesn't have the "physical" build for the position. However, if you prefer someone explosive, he will be a top choice.

We picked Aaron Wan-Bissaka's FUT Birthday rarity as the second because he can be stacked with all the important PS we mentioned above with PS Bakery.

Benjamin Henrichs is the most physical of the six. You can look for Lewis Miley if you need a versatile fullback who can play as a proper CDM.

Is Fullback Takeover Worth Doing in FC 26?

Outside of some select top picks, Fullback Takeover is not worth spending 35k coins on. It's best to wait until the final days to see if any chain can make putting cards through it worth it.

Fullback Takeover Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Fullback Takeover Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Total Positions: Max 3

Max 3 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: RB

RB Not Position: CB

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Passing: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Acceleration: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Aggression: +15 (86)

+15 (86) Agility: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Balance: +10 (86)

+10 (86) Heading Acc.: +20 (83)

+20 (83) Interceptions: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Jumping: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Def. Aware: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Reactions: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Slide Tackle: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Sprint Speed: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Stand Tackle: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Stamina: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Strength: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Composure: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Weak Foot: +2 (4)

+2 (4) Positions: CB

CB PlayStyles+: Quick Step, Intercept, Pinged Pass (3)

Quick Step, Intercept, Pinged Pass (3) PlayStyles: Anticipate, Jockey, Long Ball Pass (7)

That's everything about Fullback Takeover Evolution in FC 26.

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