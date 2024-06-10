How to Complete FC 24 Path to Glory Barcola SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Path to Glory Bradley Barcola SBC has been released into Ultimate Team as EA continues to celebrate Euro 2024 and Copa America before both tournaments get underway in the coming days.

Below, we'll take a look at Barcola's official rating, stats, and how to complete his SBC so you can add the forward to your squad!

Path to Glory Barcola SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with French international Bradley Barcola becoming the latest Euro 2024 star to receive a Path to Glory player item.

The PSG youngster is available to earn by completing just two Squad Building Challenges ahead of France's Euro 2024 campaign, which begins against Austria on June 17.

Path to Glory Barcola

Barcola has received a 94-rated Path to Glory card which comes with some great stats attached, including 99 Pace, 91 Shooting, 91 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 82 Physical.

On top of that, the RW also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Technical, Rapid, and Whipped Pass.

As a Path to Glory item, Barcola will have the opportunity to be upgraded if France meets specific requirements during the Euros, meaning his OVR and PlayStyles+ could be boosted even further in the coming weeks.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Ligue 1

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Path to Glory Bradley Barcola and a couple of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 171K coins.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

