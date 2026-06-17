Primary Subject: Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26.

Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A massive upgrade for CMs that focuses on elite technical and defensive attributes, boosting cards to 95 OVR.

A massive upgrade for CMs that focuses on elite technical and defensive attributes, boosting cards to 95 OVR. Status: Live (starts on June 24).

Live (starts on June 24). Quick Answer: This Evolution is perfect for turning midfielders into endgame playmakers or defensive anchors. While it lacks a pace boost, the +30 upgrades to passing, dribbling, and defending create monster midfielders who dominate the middle of the pitch. Gilberto da Silva, Llorente, and Kroos are among the top choices.

Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26 increases passing, dribbling, and defending to make any midfielder a proper box-to-box CM or a playmaking CDM.

You do not get a pace boost, and the overall will push to 95, ruling out further upgrades until FUTTIES. This means you have to be selective with your picks unless you have a chained card you've been building for a long time, ready for final touches.

Continue reading to know the best players for Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26.

Best players for Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five standout FC 26 players for Complete Connection are:

Gilberto da Silva (Prime Heroes)

(Prime Heroes) Marcos Llorente (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Patrik Mercado (Team of the Season)

(Team of the Season) Toni Kroos (FUT Birthday ICON)

(FUT Birthday ICON) Pedro Fernández (Dro) (Showdown)

As we said before, the biggest problem you have to work around for this Evolution is lack of pace. While CDM and CMs, particularly tall, lengthy players, won't need a lot of pace, it is ideal to have around 90 to be absolute top-tier meta.

One approach to solve this is to pick players like Llorente, Mercado, and Dro who already have decent pace. Another solution is to first chain with other upgrades and then provide finishing touches with Complete Connection.

Of course, some players like Gilberto Silva and Kroos can still thrive with less pace. They generally operate deep and dictate play from their own half, so the upgrade suits their style of play.

Even for them, you can wait until the final few days, just in case an upgrade that boosts pace comes along. They're fine as is, especially if you slap the Shadow Chemistry Style.

Is Complete Connection Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

For the right player, Complete Connection Evolution is worth doing. 100k is not a massive task to grind at this stage of the game, and the upgrades are good.

There is a ton of potential for low-rated cards to build a chain and make them a monster midfielder.

Complete Connection Evolution Upgrade

The following are the requirements and upgrades for Complete Connection in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CM

Upgrades

Overall: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Agility: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Balance: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Ball Control: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Crossing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Curve: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Dribbling: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Heading Acc.: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Interceptions: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Long Passing: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Def. Aware: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Reactions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Short Passing: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Free Kick: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Slide Tackle: +30 (97)

+30 (97) Stand Tackle: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Vision: +30 (96)

+30 (96) Composure: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Weak Foot: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass, Incisive Pass (3)

Pinged Pass, Incisive Pass (3) PlayStyles: Intercept, Finesse Shot, Long Ball Pass (8)

That's everything about the Complete Connection Evolution in FC 26.