FC 24 How to complete Path to Glory Araujo SBC, Costs & Solutions

SBCs are coming thick and fast in FC 24 Ultimate Team with the countdown to EURO 2024 and Copa America in full swing, both international tournaments are in touching distance, and EA has made sure that FC 24 players have lots of content to get stuck into with the Greats of the Game and Path to Glory promos out now.

One of the new SBCs is a Path to Glory card, as Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been given an incredible boost, making him one of the best defensive players in Ultimate Team!

Path to Glory Araujo SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Uruguayan star Ronald Araujo being given a Path to Glory card ahead of Copa America.

Each Path to Glory player in Ultimate Team can be upgraded each time their nation progresses through to the next round of the tournament, and Uruguay is one of the outside favorites to win the competition.

Araujo has been given a 95-rated Path to Glory item with some incredible stats including 92 pace, 86 passing, 80 dribbling, 95 defending, and 95 physical.

Path to Glory Araujo

On top of that, the Barcelona defender possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Block+, Long Ball Pass+, and Slide Tackle+, making him one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

La Liga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads needed for this SBC, you will be able to add Path to Glory Ronald Araujo to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 500k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Players Released | How to Complete Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | All Rewards for The European Journey