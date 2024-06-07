FC 24 Path to Glory Andreas Christensen Objective Guide

There have been some huge changes in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA has added two new promos into the game mode, with Greats of the Game and Path to Glory available in packs.

EA has also released a bunch of new content for players to complete, with the promo-themed SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives available, and in this piece, we will look at how to get Path to Glory Andreas Christensen for FREE!

Andreas Christensen Objectives Guide

A new set of Objectives is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team after EA gave Andreas Christensen a Path to Glory card ahead of the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments.

Each player given a Path to Glory card can be upgraded if their nation progresses in their respective tournament. By completing these Objectives, Christensen can be given a possible +4 OVR upgrade!

Path to Glory Andreas Christensen

The new Path to Glory item looks fantastic with a 93 rating, and some great stats including 90 Pace, 82 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 96 Defending, and 91 Physical.

On top of that, the CB possesses three new PlayStyles+, which are Jockey, Bruiser, and Aerial.

Clean Defending

Requirements:

Concede 1 or less goals per match in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Danish Connection

Requirements:

Score and Assist using a Danish player in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from LALIGA EA SPORTS in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once all of the Objectives have been completed, you will be able to add Path to Glory Andreas Christensen and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

Will you be completing this new set of Objectives? Let us know in the comments below.

