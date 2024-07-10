FC 24 One Nation Champions: Germany Objectives Guide

EURO 2024 is coming to a close, with the final in just a few days. EA has just released a brand-new set of Objectives into Ultimate Team with the One Nation Champions: Germany challenges giving some great prizes.

By completing this Objective, you will be able to add a bunch of packs, plus Path to Glory Marcus Thuram to your Ultimate Team!

One Nation Champions: Germany Objectives Guide

EA has just released a brand-new set of Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team with players able to earn even more rewards this weekend by playing Champions with a full squad from Germany!

These challenges have been set by EA each week throughout the EUROs and this could be the final one, as EA celebrates the host nation with this Objective.

By completing this Objective, players will be given a bunch of packs, plus Path to Glory Marcus Thuram, who has a fantastic card.

Path to Glory Thuram

Thuram is a 95 OVR with 93 pace, 94 shooting, 89 passing, 93 dribbling, 60 defending, and 95 physical, and can play as a striker, center forward, and left-wing.

On top of that, the Frenchman possesses Finesse Shot+, Power Header+, and Technical, with his PlayStyles+ adding to his great card.

Play 3

Requirements:

Play 3 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 3

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 9

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 11

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in any Champions Game Mode while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 11

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 6

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 10

Requirements:

Win 10 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Champions Finals while having a Full Squad of players from Germany.

Reward:

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 12

Once all of these challenges have been completed, you will have a bunch of packs to open, as well as Path to Glory Marcus Thuram to add to your Ultimate Team!

This is a FREE Objective, so definitely worth a try during Champions weekend.

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide | How to Complete International Stars Laporte SBC | FC 24 Euro Glory Evolutions Guide | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask