FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Micky van de Ven SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released some more content into FC 24 Ultimate Team as Make Your Mark continues to impress, and Tottenham center-back Micky van de Ven has finally been given an upgrade and he looks incredible.

We have the cheapest solutions to this SBC, so you can add the Dutch international to your Ultimate Team, with van de Ven one of the best defenders in the game!

Make Your Mark van de Ven SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Tottenham and Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven receiving a Make Your Mark player item, as he makes his first appearance at EURO 2024.

Van de Ven was one of the standout signings in the Premier League last season, making the move from Wolfsburg to North London and breaking the speed record, making him the fastest player ever in the Premier League.

EA has replicated real life, giving van de Ven a 94-rated card along with some fantastic stats including, 93 pace, 79 shooting, 77 passing, 82 dribbling, 95 defending, and 93 physical.

Make Your Mark Micky van de Ven

On top of that, the Dutchman has three new PlayStyles+, which include, Anticipate+, Slide Tackle+, and Jockey+.

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Netherlands

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have completed all the requirements for this SBC, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Micky van de Ven to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 216k coins to add the Tottenham star to your squad.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

