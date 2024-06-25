How to Complete FC 24 Make Your Mark Sinisterra SBC, Costs & Solutions

Copa America has finally begun, and EA has the perfect promo tied to that tournament as well as EURO 2024, with Make Your Mark Team 2 in packs now, with players representing their country for the first time in these prestigious tournaments.

Whilst there are many great players in packs, EA has also released some SBCs, and Bournemouth attacker Luis Sinisterra is the latest player to be given a Make Your Mark item in the Ultimate Team game mode.

Make Your Mark Sinisterra SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Luis Sinisterra being given a Make Your Mark item in the game mode as he features in the Copa America with Colombia.

Available to earn by completing just two Squad Building Challenges, Sinisterra has a 94-rated Make Your Mark card which comes with some fantastic stats, including 96 Pace, 92 Shooting, 88 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 85 Physical.

Make Your Mark Sinisterra

On top of this, the LM also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Technical, Rapid, and First Touch.

To make things even more exciting, Sinisterra can be upgraded if he meets certain Make Your Mark requirements with Colombia in the Copa America.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once this SBC has been completed, you will be able to add two packs and Make Your Mark Sinisterra to your Ultimate Team for around 110K coins.

